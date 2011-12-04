Steven Brown: The in-house versus outsourced catering debate

Now, I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer and I have even been described as being a sandwich short of a picnic, BUT – I do have a degree! Yes, I have a degree in HINDSIGHT. It’s a wonderful gift. I can tell anyone, with a 100 per cent degree of certainty, precisely what they should not have done! As I shall now amply illustrate.

I conducted a consultancy on a golf club’s food and beverage service last year and, after great deliberation and a great deal of soul searching, the club opted to remove its franchise caterer and take the food service in-house.

Now, as many of you know, the decision to cater in-house or offer it to an external source is exercising many great minds in the golfing world. Indeed I, through the offices of the GCMA, have been traversing the UK holding one-day seminars on this very topic and they are being very well supported.

It’s not an easy decision to make, so what are the key criteria?

I used to think that any outlet generating more than £150k should very seriously consider taking, or keeping, the catering in-house.

But I soon discovered, through my on-site visits, that that criteria was not the only one, or perhaps even the most important one.

I realised that there are other key issues to be considered, namely:

1. The wishes and concerns of the members;

2. The need for the catering to at, the very least, break even;

3. The time constraints and additional responsibilities it puts on staff; and

4. The ability of management to operate and control an in-house catering operation and the level of knowledge needed to offer guidance to the front-line staff.

The prime criteria, apart from the financial factor, is undoubtedly the last one listed above.

There is no point in generating a catering operation that will record turnover figures in excess of £250k if every penny of extra profit will be lost in trying to sort out wasteful practices and procedures with staff running around like headless chickens trying to plug the gaps.

A clear head is needed to understand why and how an in-house catering supply must be professionally managed.

As a guide, allow me to illustrate the advice I have recently given to two clients, both of whom were faced with a catering conundrum.

Client one had an external caterer with sales of £175k declared! The client wanted to know if the service should be brought in-house and the profits kept.

Client two had an internal catering supply with sales in the region of £100k, but the long-standing chef had hung up his hat and headed for the hills. This client’s first thought and desire was to outsource the operation as managing it would not be possible.

The bottom line for both was this: I advised client one not to bring the supply in-house as the club had no-one on the staff capable – and with the required level of expertise – to manage an operation which also involved a large number of external functions. The client had no desire to install a new food and beverage manager at a cost of £35k.

What I also advised was to re-negotiate the deal with the existing external supplier for the club to make a £10k per annum contribution, a contribution which I hasten to add was not being paid before.

I advised client two to keep the resource in-house because of the following reasons:

a) The style of catering was the typical hot / cold snack menu of the golfing world. In other words very manageable in all aspects;

b) I identified that the chef’s second in command not only had the knowledge (three years in the job) but the passion, enthusiasm and vision to both manage the operation and create new markets.

I am pleased to say that both clients are happy with their decisions.

In essence therefore, I concluded that whilst turnover is a contributing factor it is by no means the only or even the key one.

Which brings me back to my starting point. Having advised my client that the club could manage the operation in-house and guiding the management as to structures and controls, I then stepped away to go and lie in a darkened room.

I then received a phone call from the client, who, not to put too fine a point on it, was considering slashing her wrists or tendering her resignation and leaving the country in disguise!

Why? It transpires, she related, that in the first six months of in-house supply, the food service had lost over £20k. I listened patiently to the client’s concerns all the while thinking, but not saying, “you shouldn’t have done that” or “why did you do that” – HINDSIGHT, see! (I knew it would come in handy one day!)

Well, I considered all of the facts as reported to me and, following a period of 48 hours in which I pondered upon the event, returned to the client with more pearls of wisdom!

She had reported to me the following facts:

1. Sales were down

2. Retail prices hadn’t been increased

3. Wholesalers had increased their prices

4. Staffing costs had risen dramatically.

Now it doesn’t take a genius to work out that any one of the above issues can have a devastating impact on any business, not just a catering supply.

The client admitted that she had not marketed the product as advised by me (sales were down).

The client had not increased retail prices as advised by me, as members had resisted her proposals (retail prices hadn’t been increased).

The client hadn’t re-negotiated new contracts with wholesalers to guarantee no price increases over the year in return to a one-year’s guaranteed supply, as advised by me (wholesalers had increased their prices).

The client had allowed staff costs to increase by allowing unbelievable levels of overtime – as not advised by me! (Staffing costs had risen dramatically).

So what would you have advised the client?

Let’s revisit each of the concerns and you select from the options shown:

1. Sales were down.

a. Change the licence to allow for external function activity to occur thereby generating greater cash margins.

b. Open lines of communication to existing members to ‘sell’ the benefits of daily dining and social events

c. Recognise that the majority of golf clubs lost three weeks complete trade in January due to inclement weather.

d. Recognise that her club, together with many other clubs, are now experiencing a no waiting list scenario and that therefore the potential market has indeed shrunk.

2. Retail prices had not been increased.

a. Put them up despite the protests, but with an explanation of why.

b. Remove items from the menu that were not providing the right level of margin (for example costing too much for too little return).

c. Promote external functions where neither the members’ discount applies and where the right retail prices can be charged.

d. Reduce the level of discount given on food.

3. Wholesalers had increased their prices.

a. Go back to square one. Play one off against another and do the right deal without affecting the quality of product or the service.

b. Get them to supply free of charge goods occasionally.

c. Allow them to open up a farmers’ market once a week to retail foods to your members only (quid pro quo).

d. Extend your payment (settlement) terms or agree greater discounts when purchase targets are exceeded.

4. Staffing costs had risen dramatically.

a. Ensure all food and beverage staff are trained to multi-task (for example when bar staff are ‘idle’ (which incidentally they should never be) then they should be peeling spuds in the kitchen!

b. Ensure salaried staff are used before part-timers are on excessive overtime rates.

c. Analyse figures to see if you are overstaffing at quiet times (for example three catering staff working when golfers are on the course).

d. Close the catering supply on quiet days! (Why not install a microwave for bar staff to operate or simply supply prepared sandwiches when the kitchen is closed).

So what would you have suggested? What would you have adopted from the suggestions?

I suggested them all and the client has gone away to consider her options. Not all of them will work for her. Not all of them will necessarily be appropriate at this time but at least she has options.

My key piece of advice to her however was not to panic.

We all understand that those committee members and club members will be wandering the hallowed halls with dark mutterings and a million ‘I told you that wouldn’t work’ observations – that’s easy to say! Did anyone of them provide any of my suggested solutions instead? No! The thing is not to panic at the first hurdle and wish the ground would swallow you up. Plan for your successes and failures in equal measure because one thing is for certain you are guaranteed an equal amount of both in food and beverage.

My client knows that I will be there to advise her and I have no doubt that if she adopts some of the remedies suggested (some of which are radical and will cause great soul searching and gnashing of teeth from the members), she will see the light at the end of the tunnel. She is, after all, only six months into the season after what has, for many golf clubs, been a traumatic trading time not just for catering but for every part of the businesses.

You can be smart, just like me, and get your own degree in hindsight. All you have to do to make it valuable, is apply the lessons learned to suit the circumstances prevailing and spice it with a lot of knowledge and my telephone number!