How do we attract new members to golf clubs?

The past couple of years or so have seen perhaps more changes in the way golf clubs are run than had been seen in the past 100 years. The main reason for this has been the financial turndown and the need to look at the whole business of running a golf club from a different standpoint. It has become no longer sufficient to treat it merely as a club for members supported mainly by subscription, but as a serious business.

And the clubs that seem to be weathering the storm most successfully are those that have managed to combine the maintaining of traditions and standards, while at the same time being progressive in their outlook.

Perhaps the major change has had to come about in the way we perceive our golf clubs. The days are now gone when all the honorary treasurer needed to keep the accounts was a building society deposit book, and the honorary secretary could take the minutes of his council meetings on the back of a cigarette packet, filling in the finer points when he got back to his office.

Just like any other business, golf clubs are now having to come to terms with a myriad of rules and regulations that were unthought of not too long ago – employment law, health and safety, disabled discrimination et al – and more recently the Equality Act.

Increasingly, they are now being run by full-time managers with a range of skills unheard of a generation ago.

And we are having to market our facilities like we have never had to before as competition for visitors and members intensifies. We need to maximise the use of our assets. And to achieve this, we need to reduce outgoings and increase income.

Reducing outgoings is mainly a matter for each individual club. Only close inspection of your operation will indicate where cuts can be made, preferably in eradicating waste, rather than cutting service and dropping standards. Undoubtedly, maximising a club’s assets is obviously the way to increase income. And with the use of strong and effective marketing this is achievable. So let’s look at the key areas.

Membership

While visiting parties and various other fund-raising events are important to the club, the membership should always come first. They are the ones who pay the most – their income is the lifeblood of the club – and they have the highest expectations.

So what does the membership expect from the club? Well obviously to play golf. That is why they join a golf club in the first place. But they probably also want a decent bar, catering and a social life as well. They may want to bring their families along. And they want value for money.

So how do we attract new members?

Well a good starting point is to let it be known as widely as possible that you are actually seeking new members. It’s surprising how many golf clubs have vacancies, but seem to want to keep it a closely-guarded secret, even from their own membership.

Then it is worth taking a look at whether your current membership structure meets current demands. Is it family friendly? Are their inducements for partners and families to join together? Is there a sufficient range of membership options?

Are your payment facilities flexible and customer-friendly? A single subscription can be quite a hefty sum to find in one go, particularly at a time of year when there are other bills to be met.

If you still charge a joining fee, is it in the best interests of your club to continue to do so? The main argument in favour seems to be to encourage loyalty. Members are not going to want to keep moving clubs if they have to pay a joining fee every time. But if your neighbouring clubs have dropped or seriously moderated their joining fee, is it really in your best long-term interest to maintain yours?

And don’t forget to involve your existing membership in any recruiting drive. Encourage them to introduce friends, relatives, neighbours and family by any means that come to mind – special rates for a limited period, taster sessions, free lessons or maybe organise a golf day specifically for members to bring along a friend to play the course. One way of bringing in new members that seems to have worked well in a number of clubs is for members to be offered a ‘bounty’, payable in bar or catering vouchers, for every new member they bring in.

The clubhouse

There are a number of ways in which the clubhouse can be used more effectively.

Are members in the habit of going down to the local pub for quiz nights, curry-and-chips nights, to watch major sporting events and tribute bands? Take a good look around, see what entertainment other pubs and clubs are putting on, and see if any of them would be attractive to members and their friends at your club.

Let it be known that your club has excellent catering available at lunchtime, and where applicable, in the evenings. That it presents an ideal venue for those special occasions for members – birthdays, receptions for Christenings, weddings or any other family celebration – even receptions following funerals. They not only bring in additional income, but help to draw the members into a sense of belonging.

Visitors

Many clubs get a sizeable slice of their income each year from visitors. So how can you make your club more attractive than your neighbours?

Well one of the first questions to ask is: are your current visiting party days still the most attractive to prospective visitors? You may have had Tuesdays and Thursdays for years – but would they better fit in with work patterns, if your visiting party days were changed, say, to Wednesdays and Fridays?

The next thing you need to look for is your USP – your unique selling point, that sets you apart from competing clubs. It may be something about your course – is it an attractive parkland course suitable for golfers of all abilities? Is it suitable for golfers with disabilities? Are you able to offer a two-tee start – a big advantage with larger visiting parties? If your course is an Open qualifier – say so!

Or it may be something about your clubhouse. Is your dining room large enough to attract the bigger – and often more lucrative – visiting parties, or to accommodate additional guests for the evening meal and presentations. Do you have a Cordon Bleu chef?

So, having highlighted your club’s strengths and advantages over your rivals, you can then go out and sell it with confidence.

One word of warning – don’t get so carried away that you make promises you can’t fulfil. You should always be able to live up to the expectations you have created. This may seem obvious, but I know of a number of clubs who have painted an exceedingly rosy picture of their course and facilities which, to say the least, owed more to a vivid imagination than fact. This can only bring disappointment from the beginning.

And most important, always look at what you are offering from your visitors’ point of view. Treat them with respect and make them feel important from the very first contact. And before you come up with a concrete offer, find out as much about them as you can – where have they been before, what type of venue are they looking for and, most important, what were they looking to pay. Be a good listener – the more information you can glean, the more attractive the deal you will be able to offer.

If you have to shave your green fees a touch in order to clinch the deal, don‘t be afraid to do so. Remember, 80 per cent of something is better than 100 per cent of nothing.

Make them feel that you are offering something special just for them. And never let them leave without an incentive to return.

Above all, having helped them to plan their day with some precision, never leave anything to chance. Make sure that you put all the arrangements in writing, send a copy as confirmation to your visitors and circulate them to everyone in your club who has any involvement with the day.

This seems an appropriate point at which to remind every golf club manager: You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Communication

Good communication is of paramount importance in any marketing operation.

Keep your members informed in any way you can – through email, website, social media, newsletter and regular bulletins. Use the local press to publicise events, triumphs and successes. Make sure your website is clean, attractive, up-to-date and above all gives any prospective member or visitor all the information they require. In this day and age, folk will quickly move on to the next club if they don’t find what they are looking for on your site. Any information pack as well as containing all relevant information, should look instantly attractive and inviting – again, first impressions.

And don’t ignore the more modern ways of communicating; not just the use of social media but mobile phone apps as well. And if like me, this is something of a foreign language to you, you can always ask your grandchildren!

Barry Hill is a former honorary secretary of a Cheshire golf club, journalist and author of Marketing Your Golf Club