How does the Equality Act affect buggy provision?

Since the passing into law of the Equality Act 2010, there have been several guidance documents published in relation to the provision of golf buggies for the disabled. However, the question: “Is it a requirement that golf clubs provide ride-on buggies for disabled people?” has been a grey area. For now we will look at the three main factors that answer this question.

Firstly, it should be noted that there are cases against golf clubs that have already been taken to court which highlights the importance of this issue.

Is a ride-on golf buggy an auxiliary aid? This has been a major bone of contention so let’s put this one to bed first. The government Department for Equality and Human Rights answer this question with an unequivocal yes.

Is it a reasonable adjustment for a golf club to provide a ride-on golf buggy from a financial point of view?

Is it a reasonable adjustment to allow ride-on golf buggies onto the course from a health and safety point of view?

Perhaps the clearest guidance document published to date is that by the Scottish Golf Union which states: ”Making reasonable adjustment would include auxiliary aids to prevent disabled persons from being substantially disadvantaged. On this basis, golf clubs are likely to be required to provide golf buggies for such individuals.”

Is it really worth risking a costly law suit?

Neil Gray is from Fairway Rider G3. The Equality and Human Rights helpline is 0845 604 6610 and Scottish Golf Union guidance can be found online at: http://www.scottishgolf.org/files/Transportation_Policy.pdf