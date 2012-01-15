How does the Equality Act affect buggy provision?
Since the passing into law of the Equality Act 2010, there have been several guidance documents published in relation to the provision of golf buggies for the disabled. However, the question: “Is it a requirement that golf clubs provide ride-on buggies for disabled people?” has been a grey area. For now we will look at the three main factors that answer this question.
Firstly, it should be noted that there are cases against golf clubs that have already been taken to court which highlights the importance of this issue.
Is a ride-on golf buggy an auxiliary aid? This has been a major bone of contention so let’s put this one to bed first. The government Department for Equality and Human Rights answer this question with an unequivocal yes.
Is it a reasonable adjustment for a golf club to provide a ride-on golf buggy from a financial point of view?
Is it a reasonable adjustment to allow ride-on golf buggies onto the course from a health and safety point of view?
Perhaps the clearest guidance document published to date is that by the Scottish Golf Union which states: ”Making reasonable adjustment would include auxiliary aids to prevent disabled persons from being substantially disadvantaged. On this basis, golf clubs are likely to be required to provide golf buggies for such individuals.”
Is it really worth risking a costly law suit?
Neil Gray is from Fairway Rider G3. The Equality and Human Rights helpline is 0845 604 6610 and Scottish Golf Union guidance can be found online at: http://www.scottishgolf.org/files/Transportation_Policy.pdf
I have a blue badge but am unable to play many courses as they do not supply ride on buggies. What is the law on this? as I feel I am being discriminated against because of a disablement.
Thanks
Jackie Crossan
I have played golf since I was 5 years old (Now 34). I played competitively with a low single figure handicap and have always preferred carrying my bag. In fact, I generally considered people using a buggy lazy unless they were being hired for good reason. 3 years ago both of my ankles were broken in a traffic accident caused by another driver and, whilst I can still swing a club, it is now impossible for me to walk a golf course so unless I hire a buggy at full cost, I cannot play. I am not going to say ‘it is unfair’ but I do consider it shortsighted. I have a valid blue badge and can provide proof of my mobility issues. I realise many clubs are not obliged to provide buggies to anyone, but I do not think it is right to charge full price to someone who genuinely needs one to play. I would be happy to pay a contribution towards the upkeep of the buggies but I think it is wrong for the club to profit in that situation. plus, if it doubles the price of a round then I can only afford to pay a green fee half as often.
Today my golf club has put a complete ban on buggy’s, This has been done by our Hon Administrator, when I asked him why and who had authorised it. he answered himself and head green keeper, asked him if a report had been done, no we don’t do them. then I approached the head green keeper and asked why a ban when 2 tractors has been round the course and onto 18 greens, he informed me he had not authorised it, he had been approached by the Hon Administrator who said he had put a sign out and banned ride on buggies. Without a report being done are they breaking the 2010 equality act on disability.