Troon Golf relaxes its dress code
The world’s largest operator of golf clubs has announced it is to relax its dress code policy.
Troon Golf, which operates more than 80 prestigious golf venues in the USA alone, and six in the UK, including The Grove, Bearwood Lakes and Prince’s golf clubs, is bringing in guidance that will make its venues “more welcoming and accepting environments for new players”.
The new rules will allow golfers to wear what they feel comfortable in, even if that includes denim in the clubhouse and gym shorts on the course. However, the guidance adds that shorts should be worn ‘at a length that everyone wants to look at’ and that its clubs would ‘prefer to see something other than sneakers during dinner hours and special events’.
Golf Course Architecture magazine reports Ryan Walls, Troon’s senior vice president of operations, as saying: “While history and tradition have always added to golf’s appeal, the game has always embraced the evolution of golf attire in the name of both fashion and performance.
“It is important that our facilities adapt with golfers’ preferences by updating dress guidelines to ensure they always feel accepted and comfortable every time they visit.”
Many of Troon’s European clubs already have relaxed dress codes, and have performed well recently, and it is believed that this is why the guidance will be brought in for the entire group.
Ian Bulleid, Troon Golf’s international sales and marketing director, explained: “Within the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, our brand is about delivering excellent customer services and playing surfaces,” he said.
“We are not prescriptive with the way that we achieve this and we work with each individual facility to support them to achieve these objectives in the way that is both cost effective and takes full consideration of local conditions. Through our worldwide reach we share tools and best practice which enables individual facilities to take full advantage of the pooled knowledge throughout the business.”
“Socially accepted golf shirts are appreciated, but your comfort is most important. The nicer you look, the better you will play, so goes the rumour,” states the new guidelines.
I am a great believer in smart casual dress and have played Princes Golf Course many times. I think it is a big mistake to adopt the dresscode (well effectively no dress code) outlined above which will result in standards being lowered and from which there will be no way back.
I cannot believe the world’s largest operator of “prestigious” golf courses has adopted this dress code – or “non dress code”. In my eyes Troon is caving in to become like any everyday course – not the Troon experience. Next thing you know there will be those that are more comfortable wearing no shirts/ halter tops, etc. When will it end? Don’t degrade what you have already built, reputations are earned but seldom rebuilt.
We have been Troon members for a number of years and we are ordinary people who simply enjoy good golf in a good environment. Why on earth would you abdicate the interests of so many in favor of so few. If you really were customer oriented you would have asked for opinions of your members before this decision was taken
You must know that be eliminating all decorum you are subjecting all of us to the whims of the lowest common denominator. What ever feels good is a cowardly capitulation and one that has diminished the Troon brand substantially!
Troon Golf relaxes its dress code » Golf Club Management http://t.co/uXeo9CHKWm – well done, Troon Golf
Quite frankly many golf clubs have a snobbish feel to them. Relaxing the dress code makes a place more welcoming. It will also help attract more younger players.
I am a member at a Troon club,I have seen a real drop in standards as to not only dress code but in life behaviour as to Moblie phones swearing with children around and other issues of personal habits .