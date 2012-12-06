Troon Golf relaxes its dress code

The world’s largest operator of golf clubs has announced it is to relax its dress code policy.

Troon Golf, which operates more than 80 prestigious golf venues in the USA alone, and six in the UK, including The Grove, Bearwood Lakes and Prince’s golf clubs, is bringing in guidance that will make its venues “more welcoming and accepting environments for new players”.

The new rules will allow golfers to wear what they feel comfortable in, even if that includes denim in the clubhouse and gym shorts on the course. However, the guidance adds that shorts should be worn ‘at a length that everyone wants to look at’ and that its clubs would ‘prefer to see something other than sneakers during dinner hours and special events’.

Golf Course Architecture magazine reports Ryan Walls, Troon’s senior vice president of operations, as saying: “While history and tradition have always added to golf’s appeal, the game has always embraced the evolution of golf attire in the name of both fashion and performance.

“It is important that our facilities adapt with golfers’ preferences by updating dress guidelines to ensure they always feel accepted and comfortable every time they visit.”

Many of Troon’s European clubs already have relaxed dress codes, and have performed well recently, and it is believed that this is why the guidance will be brought in for the entire group.

Ian Bulleid, Troon Golf’s international sales and marketing director, explained: “Within the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, our brand is about delivering excellent customer services and playing surfaces,” he said.

“We are not prescriptive with the way that we achieve this and we work with each individual facility to support them to achieve these objectives in the way that is both cost effective and takes full consideration of local conditions. Through our worldwide reach we share tools and best practice which enables individual facilities to take full advantage of the pooled knowledge throughout the business.”

“Socially accepted golf shirts are appreciated, but your comfort is most important. The nicer you look, the better you will play, so goes the rumour,” states the new guidelines.