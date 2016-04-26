Top Chester golf club to close next month

The Oaks Mollington in Chester, which was host to the PGA EuroPro Tour in 2005 and 2006, is to close down next month.

The club, which is a popular wedding venue, was established in 1999, but struggled financially in recent years and in 2013 was rescued from receivers.

Its local newspaper, The Chester Chronicle, stated: ‘while the club is midway through rebuilding its membership and function trade, its owners have decided to sell for ‘business reasons’. A ‘local’ investor is behind the offer.’

A spokesperson added: “The club has made good progress in re-establishing itself in the Chester market over the last three years but there is still some way to go in securing the long-term future of the club and reduce its reliance upon function business.

“In light of the approach, we believe this is the right move for all concerned and take comfort in the fact that our existing members will be able to find alternative places at other local clubs.

“The day the club closes will be a sad one, but we hope it will help rebalance the local market and assist other golf clubs in the area to thrive.”

A letter sent to members from general manager Brian Dique states that all pre-booked functions and golf events will be ‘honoured in full’ up until the end of May.

Members will be reimbursed for any unexpired portion of their annual membership which falls between the club’s final operating date and their rolling renewal date.

Member Ken Black said he was disappointed with the decision.

“I have been a member of the club since just after it opened and I can assure you that all the existing members do not believe it is either in our interests or the interests of the local community to lose such a good facility,” he said.

“There are no grounds for the spokesperson to be the least bit comforted by the fact that we will have to find other clubs to join, and as for the statement about the closure assisting other clubs to thrive makes the sale sound almost philanthropic.”

Mr Black added that he understands the club has been sold for purposes other than golf.