England Golf asks for ideas to grow participation

England Golf is embarking on a listening exercise to get as many ideas as possible to grow golf, its new chief executive has announced.

The organization has set up the hashtag #MoreThanGolf and says the initiative is to stimulate and encourage innovation and enterprise across the sport.

Nick Pink, chief executive of England Golf, said: “Since I joined the organisation a few months ago, I have been impressed with the number of innovators and entrepreneurs I have come across within the sport. People developing different, often shorter, versions, adding features and introducing new technology – it is all very exciting and England Golf has played its part in this.

“But I also think that we could do more to encourage new thinking within the sport all levels, within England Golf, the counties, our clubs and among our partners. Changes in people’s lifestyles, consumer habits and expectations and their use of digital media are creating challenges and opportunities. We have to be ready to overcome the first and exploit the latter.”

He added: “We are very keen to hear from anybody within and outside golf with suggestions on how we can best support new ideas and initiatives to help grow golf and its impact on society.”

He said key areas for #MoreThanGolf include helping clubs to develop a more welcoming approach to new formats of the game and to new people and groups from across society, plus to encourage clubs to develop better relationships within their communities.

Svend Elkjaer of Sports Marketing Network will drive the project forward for England Golf, working with the new Enterprise and Innovation Group and engaging with the organisation’s contacts across the sport.