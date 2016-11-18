91-year-old scores a hole-in-one

A 91-year-old golfer has hit a hole-in-one at Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel in Buckinhamgshire – the latest story in what’s been an incredible year for elderly golfers.

Nonagenarian John Bush, who is a member of the club, was watched by playing partners with a combined age of 267.

He aced the picturesque 168-yard, par-three third hole on the Lane Jackson nine – the club’s 21st hole – for his third hole-in-one, the other two coming when he was a mere stripling in his 80s.

Bush’s playing partners in his regular fourball were also veterans of the fairway: Dennis Child is 89, Bob Cook 90 and James Grant 88. Officials at the historic club have asked: ‘Is this the oldest fourball in the country?’

Director of golf Stuart Collier said: “What a brilliant feat by John. I don’t reckon there can be many people who’ve had their entire collection of holes-in-one since they turned 80.

“And, when you look at the guys in that group, with a combined age of 358, you have to ask: is there a more vintage regular fourball in the country?

“All four golfers are part of our special 80+ membership category, which was created by Stoke Park to allow senior members to continue playing golf and enjoying all the aspects of membership at a reduced rate with access to nine holes of golf per day.

“It’s been a great success and the elder members have embraced it, not just for the golf and fitness aspects, but also the increased social interaction.”

Bush’s achievement is remarkable – but he’s not the oldest golfer to record a hole-in-one. That record is believed to be held by 103-year-old Gus Andreone, who in 2014, as the oldest member of the Professional Golfers Association, aced the 113-yard, 14th hole of the Lakes Course at Palm Aire in Sarasota, Florida.

In Europe, the oldest golfer to record a hole-in-one is believed to be 99-year-old Swiss Otto Bucher, from Geneva, who holed out on the 130-yard 12th hole at La Manga Club, in Spain, in January 1985.

Collier smiled: “That means John only has to wait another eight years or so to be the oldest in Europe. And, to be fair, I wouldn’t put it past any of the guys in that group to do that!”

The health benefits of golf have been showcased by several organisations in recent years, and some studies have shown that regular golfers typically live longer than non-golfers. Golf is also a rare sport in that it is accessible to people of all ages.

Earlier this year Geoffrey Crosskill was certified by Guinness as a world record holder for having the longest running golf club membership ever, at Eaton Golf Club – 82 years and 18 days. However, it then emerged that 102-year-old Willie Cuthbert had been a continual member at Kirkintilloch Golf Club for 90 years.

Aquarius Golf Club in London’s PGA professional, Fred Private, revealed he had worked continually at the club for a staggering 52 years, also thought to be a world record.

And in September we revealed that 85-year-old Jim Blakey won a club tournament at South Moor Golf Club, nearly 50 years after fearing he would never walk again slipping a disc!