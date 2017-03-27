Golf supplier Highspeed Group bought by Acumen

One of the biggest suppliers to the golf industry, Highspeed Group, probably best known for its ClearWater recycling systems, has been acquired by major waste management firm Acumen.

Acumen Waste Services has said the acquisition includes all subsidiary companies, staff, headquarters and Highspeed’s waste transfer and treatment facility in Keighley, west Yorkshire.

The purchase will complement Acumen’s existing national waste management infrastructure, whilst also developing the work done to date with ClearWater and another of Highspeed’s leading brands, Waste Away.

“Acumen looks forward to demonstrating a continued commitment to meeting customers’ expectations and to the development of new products and services,” said a spokesman.

“Highspeed customers will be pleased to learn that the business will be strengthened by the transaction and that the same team will be on hand to provide the services. Managing directors David Mears and Andrew Vincent are being retained as consultants by Acumen to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.”

Commenting on the deal, Kris Sutton, finance director of Acumen, said: “We’re proud to be able to welcome the Highspeed team and their customers to Acumen. Andrew Vincent, David Mears and the team can be justifiably proud of what they have achieved with the business.”

David Mears noted that “Andy and I have developed the business over the last 16 years, taking us into new markets and we wanted to ensure that any new owners would share our vision for the business and Acumen have demonstrated those shared goals. We can now look forward to our retirement in due course.”