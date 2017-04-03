Club aims to sell alcohol on the course

One of the leading golf clubs in the UK has applied to its local council for permission to sell alcohol to golfers – while they are playing on the course.

If approved, St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall would send buggies carrying drinks to golfers on the fairways, greens, tees and rough.

Most golf clubs sell alcohol in their clubhouses but few in the UK provide a facility like this, although it is more common in the USA.

One that does is Trump Turnberry, which last year successfully applied to councillors in Scotland to serve liquor to golfers from a buggy while they play at the resort.

Dundonald Links also in Scotland has applied for a licence to sell alcohol in its buggies for two weeks this month.

Golf courses in Lincolnshire have also applied for similar permission.

According to the website jobmonkey.com, ‘beverage cart attendants’ or ‘beer cart drivers’ are a common sight in the USA.

‘The beer cart driver drives around the course in a specially equipped golf cart with refrigerators, coolers and storage to keep cool drinks and snacks,’ it says.

‘Beverage cart attendants are typically girls and the beverage of choice for golfers is often beer. Nearly every golf course across the country has multiple beer cart positions available.

‘The beer cart driver approaches golfers on the course. There is often one beer cart for the front nine and one for the back nine. Beer cart drivers work as long as the course is open. Each day carts need to be stocked. Filling coolers with ice, charging golf carts and recording inventory must happen every day. The bulk of the day is spent driving around the course serving the golfers. Usually golfers will flag the beer cart down, but all golfers should be checked on regularly throughout the day.

‘Most beer cart drivers are paid minimum wage plus tips. Tips will depend on where you work – the more prestigious the club, the wealthier the golfers and the better the tips.

‘Driving the beer cart is a super job. It’s a customer service, sales driven gig. The fresh air and a nice smile with prompt service will hopefully get you a tip. Beer cart driving is really just like being an outdoor waitress on wheels.’