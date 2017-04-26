Golf club markets to families after £125k refurb

A Nottinghamshire golf club that has just undergone a £125,000 refurbishment is now marketing to families to visit the venue.

Edwalton Golf Centre’s revamped clubhouse includes an upgraded bar area, restaurant, entrance hall and toilets, while its driving range has also been improved.

Owner Glendale Golf and Rushcliffe Borough Council joined forces to invest approximately equal amounts in the work.

Club professional and centre manager Simon Williams said: “The centre didn’t look too great before so it needed a completely new lease of life to bring it up to standard and attract new people to play here.

“We also do footgolf here and the future for us is very much based around having a family-orientated offer.

“We want it to look vibrant and energetic – that’s our mission statement. It’s vital otherwise we can’t compete.

“People are expecting a higher level of standard and service for less money these days. It’s very exciting times with all the refurbishments and we’re going to have a great clubhouse and course.”

Glendale Golf has run the course since 2002 and signed a new nine-year deal to lease the land from the borough council last year.

The revamp has also upgraded function rooms, which can be hired out by groups and for events such as potential film nights.

New mowers for greens and rough cutters have also been bought to improve the course, while the club has hired a new head greenkeeper consultant, golf services supervisor, and admin and events coordinator to take its workforce up to 12 staff.

The club has also launched a new flexible membership policy.

“It’s due to the nature of how people operate with more flexibility,” said Williams, whose club currently has about 150 members.

“Some people don’t want the burden of a 12-month contract – they want to play golf when they want in the summer months.

“We think we’re the only club to offer it in the area so we also appeal to a nomadic golfer who wants to play various courses.”

Peter Linfield, executive manager at Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Glendale Golf to invest over £125,000 in a programme of refurbishment and new facilities at Edwalton Golf Course.

“The work started in the autumn and has already seen the installation of a new golf range, the refurbishment of the restaurant, new winter tees and, coming soon, new toilets and shower facilities.

“Over the coming months we will see improvements to the irrigation system, buggy store and the community meeting room.

“The golf courses are in good condition ready for the new season and all of these improvements will make sure that we have a great facility for golfers and the community.”