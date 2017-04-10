Police searching for golf club deer hunter

Poachers have used snares and crossbows on a Scottish golf course to kill at least three deer, according to police.

Officers have said parts of three deer carcasses have been found at Dunnikier Park Golf Club in Fife, and the people who discovered them have been upset by what they saw.

They added that the animals would have experienced ‘significant suffering’ before they died.

The Police Scotland website says the incidents were reported on April 5.

‘Police in Fife are investigating reports of deer poaching that occurred in and around Dunnikier Park Golf Course in Kirkcaldy,’ it states.

PC Lindsay Kerr, Fife’s wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Deer are a protected species and the methods used by poachers, including snares and even crossbows, can cause significant and unnecessary suffering to these animals.

“These remains were very disturbing for the people who discovered them and we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area recently to come forward.”

If you have any information which may be able to help, please contact PC Lindsay Kerr via 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.