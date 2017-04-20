Premier League chairman may build golf hotel

The former chairman of a Premier League football club has said he may build a hotel next to a golf club, which should benefit both parties.

Russell Bartlett, who became chairman of Hull City Football Club in 2007, just before the season they were promoted to the top flight, has said he will replace the bowls club that sits next to South Essex Golf Centre with, probably, a hotel, or possibly housing. The bowls club will close down next month.

He said: “We haven’t got formal plans at the moment. We are evaluating the development prospects for the site.

“There is no lease [for the bowls club] so it is not a matter of me extending it because there isn’t one. There hasn’t been one for a number of years.

“The lease expired in 2012 and since then they have occupied the site on a concessionary basis while we were considering the development options.

“One is a hotel but we have not formalised that at this stage and will be doing so in the next few months.

“We haven’t got anything in front of the local authority at the moment.

“I am sympathetic to the bowls club, as it has been there for a many years, and I am sorry to see it close but the reality is that it has only been occupied on a concessionary arrangement.”

He added that his plans should benefit the golf club run by Crown Golf.

“There are two obvious uses of the site, residential with some leisure or potentially a hotel,” he said.

“We have got professional advisers looking at that on our behalf and once that has been determined we will make formal proposals to Brentwood Borough Council.”

Bartlett sold his entire shareholding in Hull City FC to Assem Allam and his son Ehab Allam for £1 in December 2010.