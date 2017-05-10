Darwin Escapes enters golf market

A company that owns 19 holiday parks in the UK has entered the golf market by purchasing a leading golf club in Yorkshire.

Darwin Escapes owns accommodation all over the UK and partners with local golf clubs to offer holiday breaks, but this is the first time that it has bought a club.

It has purchased The KP Club, a 180-acre luxury holiday and golf resort in Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.

The club was recently developed to provide a boutique holiday lodge park as well as its 18-hole championship golf course over rolling parkland terrain.

Anthony Esse, representing the Darwin Leisure Property Fund, said: “The KP Club is the perfect addition to our Darwin Escapes portfolio of holiday parks. Each Darwin Escapes park has its own unique character but all offer the highest standards of accommodation, facilities and service. Darwin has invested heavily across the portfolio in order to create some of the best holiday destinations in the UK, and we look forward to carrying on the legacy of The KP Club to ensure it continues to be a leading resort.”

Richard Moss, head of UK Parks Agency at Colliers International’s Leeds office, which handled the sale, commented: “The parks and leisure resorts sector has been very active so far in 2017 and Darwin’s continued investment into the industry illustrates the continued strong demand for UK holiday and leisure businesses.

“Furthermore, it signals the buyer’s intention to grow its business in the north of England. The previous owners created a trading platform of the highest quality, making The KP one of Yorkshire’s most well regarded holiday and leisure destinations. I have no doubt that under Darwin’s ownership, it will continue to thrive and be the setting for many more memorable customer experiences.”

One of the outgoing partners added: “The business and its customers are in extremely safe and experienced hands – we wish Darwin all the very best for the future”

The KP is also a popular wedding and conference venue and comprises 34 letting lodges; seven of which are ‘hotel pods’, each divided with four individual letting rooms. There are two restaurants on site including ‘The Glasshouse’, where diners can take in breathtaking views across the rolling hills. In addition, there is also a first floor restaurant, known as ‘The Vale of York’.