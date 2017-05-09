Lord Cobham buys prestigious golf club for £2.25m

The 12th Viscount Cobham, Christopher Charles Lyttelton, has bought Hagley Golf and Country Club in the West Midlands, for a reported asking price of £2.25 million.

Lord Cobham was already the owner of neighbouring Hagley Hall.

The golf club had been put up for sale by the Garratt family last year, following the death of the club’s principal shareholder, Michael Garratt, who had owned it since its inception in 1980.

Spokesman Peter Garratt Johnson said the club has ‘got its asking price’ in what was ‘quite a complex deal’.

He said he believes the new ownership will mean ‘business as usual’ for patrons and staff.

Garratt Johnson added: “This has been in process for six months.

“Lord Cobham is behind it and it’s going be very much business as usual – we’re pretty pleased with how everything has gone.

“That is why the Garratt family is selling to him – he is going to very much keep it as it is with the same membership and business model.

“He spoke at the AGM and all the members were pretty pleased with what he said.

“The reason we picked him is he’s local and he very much cares for Hagley. I’ve run it for 17 years and I’m going to go back to Australia now.”

The club is set in 170 acres with picturesque views overlooking the Clent Hills.

It offers golf, a driving range and corporate and social memberships.

The 6,376 yard 18-hole golf course is one of the most challenging in the area.

Real estate company Bilfinger GVA was appointed to find a buyer.

Spokesman Ben Allen said: “Hagley Golf and Country Club is a fantastic facility, one that has had the benefit of circa £600,000 capital investment in recent years.

“The whole property is presented to the highest of standards.

“The club has the air of a true members’ club, yet generates a strong operating profit, with turnover approaching £1.1 million.

“With 571 golf members, over 7,000 golf range members and a strong social membership, Hagley Golf and Country Club is exceedingly popular.”