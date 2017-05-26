Scottish golf clubs encouraged to shape their future

The organisation that runs amateur golf in Scotland is calling on every golf club to engage in a consultation exercise this June.

Scottish Golf is holding nine meetings throughout the month which will help shape how the organisation, and golf in Scotland in general, is run between 2018 and 2022.

Chief executive Blane Dodds will present the framework of the governing body’s new vision at each meeting. The focus will be on growth and investment, inviting stakeholders to feedback on how Scottish Golf can work better in partnership with clubs to shape the game’s future development.

Priority areas will include new ways of supporting clubs, innovative ideas on growing membership and maximising resources to developing winning golfers.

Dodds, who took over in his new role last August, is keen to harness input from Scotland’s 587 clubs to help shape the strategic plan.

Among the topics on the agenda are community club development; plans for new resources via national and international affiliation; and customer relationship management (CRM), as Scottish Golf looks to maximise the collective strength of its 211,000 club members.

Captain and club managers / secretaries from all affiliated clubs are invited to join him at a choice of nine meetings being held at different regional locations as per below.

Blane Dodds said: “I very much look forward to meeting and speaking with club representatives next month as part of our consultation process. I would like to get the appropriate feedback from our clubs in seeking input to help shape our four-year strategic vision for the organisation.

“We have been working to a one-year plan this year, but now need to ensure we have a robust longer term plan in place for 2018 to 2022.

“There is no doubt that collectively we need to take a fresh look at our priorities and deliver more innovative solutions that will source greater investment in the game and deliver growth that we can all benefit from.”

The meetings will start at 7pm and be expected to finish approximately at 8.30pm. For club officials to book their place, they are encouraged to visit www.scottishgolf.org