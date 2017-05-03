Sponsored feature: Could a spa benefit your golf club?

Are you thinking about the health and wellbeing of your members?

Being able to offer a massage post 18 holes will not only improve the health and wellbeing of your members but also extend their time in your club and the opportunity for increasing food and beverages and other secondary spend.

Drive more traffic throughout winter

A spa can offer a new reason for your existing members to visit during winter. Your lady members will be delighted to discover a newfound place to meet after a facial or a manicure and you will create a new potential market of members.

SPAshell will add a new revenue stream to your business

SPAshell is a four or eight treatment room modular spa solution for golf and country clubs wishing to add a spa to their business portfolio. It provides a fully turnkey solution required to create a successful spa: from design and site development stages, through to delivery, commissioning and light touch management support.

If you have the space but not the time or budget required for a traditional spa project, then SPAshell is a brilliant and deliverable solution

SPAshell will provide you with a business plan demonstrating a strong return on investment in five years. By building the SPAshell off site, this minimises build time on site and the usual interruptions of day-to-day operations for your members. Your spa will be provided with full IT support with an integrated booking system and SPAshell will even help recruit your staff. The SPAshell business model has been tested with many years of spa operational experience. SPAshell is supplied from £465,000 subject to configuration with lease finance options available.

Tel: 0118 9471857 / Web: www.spashell.com