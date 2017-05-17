Sponsored feature: Linkscover exclusively committed to golf club insurance

Last year a golf insurance specialist launched Linkscover to the UK market, and golf clubs are benefiting from improved cover and reduced premiums

Exclusively committed to golf club insurance and dedicated to customer satisfaction.

Linkscover founder and managing director Paul Holmes has been in the insurance industry for almost 40 years, with the past 15 years specialising in the provision of insurance for golf clubs and, like most of us, Paul has had a passion for golf for most of his life.

“When creating a new golf club insurance product, our mission was clear, to offer all golf clubs a progressive alternative, that not only offers exceptional, bespoke cover, but delivers on service, security and value,” he said. “After a year in the making in 2016 the Linkscover policy was launched in conjunction with NIG, who have been insuring UK businesses since 1894.

“We appreciate that, as a golf club manager or secretary, making the right choice can be challenging. Linkscover offer professional advice responsibly, easing the process by efficiently delivering on cover and cost. We care about the attention to detail, the accuracy of data and proactive risk management with a commitment to exceed expectations and service standards particularly in the event of a claim when our customers rely on us the most.

“I would just like to say what a fantastic job Linkscover did, during our challenging time. Paul was extremely professional and personally helped me through what was a potential disturbing situation, very calmly. I wanted to thank you personally and would highly recommend anyone to work with you in the future.” Richard Odell, General Manager, Sherwood Forest Golf Club

“We understand and respect that you may have a long-standing relationship with your broker, if you prefer, ask them to approach us on your behalf.

“Linkscover are here to help, Paul and his staff are always on hand to give honest advice or arrange a visit, offering that personal touch, taking care of our customers 24/7.”

Linkscover would be delighted to hear from you and provide you with a detailed, no obligation, review and quotation for your club’s insurance portfolio. For an overview of the cover and more information please visit www.linkscover.com or tel: 0203 858 0018