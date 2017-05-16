This golf club will give free membership to ‘the south’s unluckiest golfer’

A Kent golf club has launched a competition to find ‘the south’s unluckiest golfer’ and will give him or her three months of free membership.

Broke Hill Golf Club says it hopes to change their fortunes.

The club is offering a prize of two three-month memberships from June to the end of August for the winning hard-luck golf story.

The winner will then be handed full membership rights for three months and can choose a playing partner to join with them for the same period.

The competition is also open to current members who can win a similar discount on their membership renewal fees – or three months free – for their slice of golf misery.

“If you still look back on that occasion a fox ran off with your ball on the 18th green and cost you a memorable victory, or that time you should have been celebrating a hole-in-one – only to realise you had played from the wrong tee – or you were left with a ridiculous unplayable lie from a perfect tee shot, Broke Hill wants to hear from you and may well offer you a proper ‘member’s bounce’ in return,” said a club spokesman.

The free three-month lucky membership is part of Broke Hill’s Open Week from May 20 to 29, which includes other promotions, reduced green fees and half-price buggy hire throughout.

Jon Pleydell, general manager at Broke Hill Golf Club, said: ‘”We’ve all had our fair share of bad luck on the golf course so we think someone deserves a change of fortune.

“So we are giving away a three-month membership for two people for the best hard-luck golf story. Hopefully, our new members will realise that their luck has turned for the better when they join up at Broke Hill.”

Entries and images can be submitted via the club’s website with a closing date of May 31, 2017.

For further information and to enter, visit www.brokehill.co.uk/unluckiest-golfer