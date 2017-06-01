£1.25 million golf club to close

A Worcestershire golf club that was put up for sale last year with a guide price of £1.25 million is to close down.

Sapey Golf Club, which opened in 1990, will close its Oaks Course this Friday. Its Rowans Course will shut in August. The club also offers footgolf, which will close in August, and is a popular wedding revenue.

A statement on its website doesn’t give the reason for the closure but says: ‘It is with great regret that we inform our visitors past and present that Sapey Golf Club will be closing its doors for the final time on Friday 11th August 2017 … We would like thank you all for your support over the past 27 years.’

The Preece family put the club up for sale last year, saying at the time that they wished to retire after running the facility for nearly 30 years. However, no buyer came forward.

Stuart Preece said at the time: “Having been in our family since 1990, it will be sad to be relinquishing control of this beautiful club. However, the time is right for someone new to run the course and facilities and to take Sapey Golf Club into the future.”

In 2015 the club achieved a turnover of about £600,000, generated through membership subscriptions, green fees, hire fees and food and drink sales. The property also includes a two-bedroom lodge with lounge, kitchen and two-bedrooms which has been used as holiday accommodation in the past.

One commentator on Hereford Times wrote: “It’s very sad to see yet another local golf club close. I have played at Sapey a number of times in club comps and society days and have always found the course to be in great condition, good food and friendly staff. As the game is in decline and is a business it comes down to pounds and pence. All the best thanks for the memories.”