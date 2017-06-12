128-year-old golf club appoints 31-year-old as manager

The historic private members’ golf club, Blairgowrie in Scotland, has appointed a 31-year-old as its new managing secretary.

Steven Morgan represents a new, younger breed of managers who have been appointed to run traditional clubs in recent years.

The appointment comes shortly after the club launched a flexible membership policy – another trend in recent years that has seen some golf clubs modernise.

Steven, who hails from Auchterarder, replaces Dougie Cleeton, who recently left for the Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society.

“A one-time Perth and Kinross County and Scotland squad player, and qualified PGA professional, Steven brings over a decade of experience to the club, having previously held senior management roles at prestigious venues around the globe, including Yas Links in Abu Dhabi and Nirwana Bali Golf Club in Indonesia,” said club spokesman Gordon Bannerman.

Most recently, Steven was part of IMG’s corporate management team based in London, where he was responsible for operational planning and mainline support of its luxury golf club portfolio in Europe.

He said: “I left Perthshire for Turnberry and a role as assistant pro in my teens so it is good to be coming home.”

His career with Leisurecorp saw him assigned to the Nicklaus-designed Pearl Valley course near Cape Town, setting up the academy and tuition programmes, before he secured his Sunshine Tour card in South Africa.

“While I got my card I realised that finishing 52nd meant I wasn’t going to challenge Tiger any time soon so I jumped at the chance to become head pro at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi before it opened. Then it was on to Bali in a director of golf role before being based in London,” he said.

The role at Blairgowrie, which was founded in 1889, will see Steven accountable for the effective operational management of the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup venue.

Brian Wesencraft, club captain, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Steven to Blairgowrie Golf Club.

“These are exciting times for the club and Steven brings a wealth of experience in golf at home and abroad to the post.”

Steven noted: “The club has long been regarded as one of the best inland golf venues in the country. I still remember the thrill of coming to play here when I was a county player.

‘The club, which has the Rosemount and Lansdowne championship courses featuring on the latest list of Scotland’s top 50, has already launched a number of flexible membership options which have been proving hugely popular.

“The team here are also putting the final touches to two re-designed holes on the signature Rosemount course and so there is plenty in the way of positive momentum at the club.”