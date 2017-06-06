Michael Braidwood leaves CMAE for Qatar

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) has announced that Michael Braidwood CCM is to resume his career as a golf club manager after completing a three-year tenure as the association’s director of education.

He is leaving CMAE to take up the position of general manager at Qatar International Golf Club, which will begin in September.

Michael’s primary role was responsibility for the promotion and delivery of the association’s Management Development Programmes (MDPs), which leads on to two types of certification, the Club Management Diploma (CMdip) and Certified Club Manager (CCM).

Significant milestones during his tenure include celebrating the 50th MDP since 2011, signing up the 1,000th delegate, launching MDP in Dubai and the reintroduction of the European conference this November in Spain.

Working with global golf advisors, he was instrumental in developing a new five-year strategic plan and stabilised the finances of the association through strong corporate partner support programmes.

Marc Newey CCM, president of CMAE, commented: “Michael joined CMAE as a PGA Advanced Fellow Professional and a CCM but also brought considerable club experience after managing the Riffa and Royal Clubs in Bahrain.

“We were fortunate to have someone of Michael’s calibre, dedication and work ethic in the role and he worked closely with the MDP delegates, alliance partners, corporate partners and the board to deliver our successes over the last three years. We are sorry to see him leave but wish him well for his exciting new venture in Qatar.”

The Qatar International Golf Club is a landmark project for Qatar and the world of golf, offering a revolutionary and holistic approach to growing the game of golf. It comprises a range of short game formats, a state-of-the-art learning and practice facility and an18-hole championship golf course, six-hole championship course and nine-hole par three course all designed by two-time major winner Jose Maria Olazabal.