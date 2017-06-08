More than 200 men diagnosed with cancer thanks to screening at club

A Shropshire club that began testing men for prostate cancer in 2009 has said more than 200 have been diagnosed in the last eight years.

As most golf clubs have large elderly male memberships, doctors have urged them to provide annual prostate cancer tests, which could detect illnesses early and potentially save thousands of lives.

Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club’s captain’s charity a few years ago was the Kidderminster Prostate Cancer Association, and Peter Parker was playing at the club.

He is now the president of Bridgnorth Lions Club – a community club that also has elderly men as members, and runs the annual prostate cancer screenings.

“It’s been an incredible journey for us since we started it in 2009,” he said.

“I found out about the testing as I play golf at Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club and the captain’s charity of the year was Kidderminster Prostate Cancer Association.

“The representative who collected the money at the end of the year said there were tests in Kidderminster taking place.

“I went back to my fellow ‘Lions’ and said we’re all over 50, we should all have a test.

“Subsequently, we started it in Bridgnorth, and it’s such an incredible thing.”

More than 200 people with prostate cancer have been identified from the annual testing held in the town, he said.

“A total of 750 guys turn up every October to have this test,” he told the Shropshire Star.

“We’ve picked up over 200 people in Bridgnorth with prostate cancer.

“The Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test is not a definitive way of detecting prostate cancer but it’s a good starting point.

“If you have the test every year if the doctor sees any changes, then something is happening that’s worth a further investigation.

“It’s up to the individual to seek further medical advice.”

Each test costs the club £15 – and there are also other costs on top.

Mr Parker added: “Last year, it cost us £13,000 to run.

“There are people in Bridgnorth who are receiving treatment for prostate cancer now. There are 24 members of the Bridgnorth Lions Club, and three were picked up with cancer from having the tests.

“The number attending have been going up and up and up every year.”

He added: “Last year, 750 guys came and queued all the way down the street, they had their test then had a pint.”