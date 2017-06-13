Over 70% believe membership of their local golf club is not good value for money

A new survey of people’s attitudes towards their local golf club has found that the vast majority do not believe membership would be good value for money.

Interestingly, the research indicates the reason why is because of the cost relative to their income, and not because they would never want to join a golf club, regardless of the cost.

GolfSupport.com surveyed 560 residents in 18 towns and cities and found that 72 per cent believe the current membership prices of their local golf club do not offer value for money.

The company has also ranked areas where golf membership for local people is the most expensive, according to average wages.

It decided to calculate how long residents in 18 different towns and cities outside of London would have to work in order to buy a golf club membership, based on the weekly wage for that area.

The average cost of a golf club membership in Newcastle upon Tyne, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Swansea, York, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Oxford, Norwich, Coventry, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester and Southampton was compared with the weekly wages for residents in those areas, using statistics from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Golf clubs in Newcastle upon Tyne are the most affordable for local residents, as it would take them just 41 hours and 36 minutes to work for a membership. Just above Newcastle upon Tyne, were golf clubs in Aberdeen, where residents would have to work slightly more, at an average of 43 hours and 13 minutes to attain membership.

Local residents in Edinburgh, who have the highest weekly wage at £696.30, would have to work the third lowest at 44 hours and 47 minutes to afford membership at their respective golf clubs.

On the other end of the spectrum was Southampton which has the least affordable golf clubs for residents, as they’d have to work an astonishing 79 hours and 42 minutes to pay for membership – the equivalent of 10 working days. Leicester, where residents have the lowest weekly wage at £521.50, would have to work marginally less at 79 hours and 24 minutes to gain membership – the second highest after Southampton.

Overall, golf clubs in 50 per cent (nine out the 18) of the reviewed towns and cities would require local residents to work more than 60 hours in order to afford membership.