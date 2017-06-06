Oxford University golf club may relocate

A golf club which has land owned by two Oxford University colleges as well as Oxford University Press could relocate to make way for more than 2,000 homes.

North Oxford Golf Club, which is located just three miles from the centre of Oxford and has hundreds of members, has been offered £2.1 million to move by its three owners, which have been in discussion with Cherwell District Council.

The council has earmarked the site as part of its allocation of 4,400 homes.

In a letter to golf club members, seen by The Oxford Times, the club revealed the site’s three landlords – Oxford University Press, Exeter College and Merton College – have offered the money to help it relocate.

The money would be on the condition that the club did not object to the plans and that permission was granted by 2031.

In the meantime a combined new lease would be signed with a break clause.

The club’s general manager Philip Morley said: “We are very optimistic that the negotiations with the landlords will have a positive outcome for the club.”

City council leader Bob Price said he was aware of the discussions and said it was a good location from a transport perspective.

He said: “We welcome any addition to the housing stock and that particular location is very sustainable. You can commute to Bicester or even into London and also to the Science Vale through the city centre once the Cowley Branch line is completed one day.”

Mr Price said a number of sites around the city – on green belt land – could be considered for the club’s potential relocation.

He said: “Golf courses can be on green belt land so you wouldn’t have to use land inside the city boundary – from my limited knowledge there are potential sites that could be used for this purpose.

“Also the Hinksey Heights golf club is relatively under-used and the resources could be used to boost it.”