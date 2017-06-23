Ramside GC installs grass covered buggy shelter

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa in Durham has installed an innovative grass covered shelter for its range of buggies.

Two 16 metre-long, five metre-wide and 2.5 metre-high structures have been built near the clubhouse, within view of the spa and main car park.

Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club director, Helen Roseberry, said the club chose the structure as it was the chance to have unique, eye-catching feature to impress clients.

“It has been the last piece of the jigsaw – a real talking point when people arrive to the resort,” she explained.

“It has the wow effect. It is also practical in terms of keeping the buggies dry from adverse weather conditions.”

The resort is also considering future construction of two artificial grass tiled rain shelters on both courses.

The club employed Easigrass to carry out the work, which won gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower show in 2015.

“For golf enthusiasts the Easi-Wentworth product line is specifically designed to mirror the look and feel of a perfect golfing green,” said spokeswoman Charlotte Boan.

“Fake grass is used in a variety of applications, thanks to its unique versatility and high-end technical construction. It can be installed in low light areas, balconies, roof terraces and courtyards, providing a low maintenance, year-round, non-slip surface outdoor, indoor, sun or shade.

“The Easi-Gazebee provide year-round shelter for Ramside’s fleet of 36 golf buggies that also complements and blends in with its grand and green grounds.”