Sponsored feature: A brilliant way to market your golf club

People don’t just want to read about something any more, they want to see and experience it for themselves, even while sat on their sofa at home.

AirPixa is uniquely placed to provide a promotional video of your club that includes combining drones with gimbal and stabilisation systems, so the video will feature spectacular aerial footage with, if requested, full 360 degree panning.

The company shoots in HD and 4K, covering all stages of video production, from professional script writing and voiceover to video hosting and promotion.

With stabilised sliders and steady-cams, AirPixa’s work allows potential customers to understand and appreciate what makes your facilities unique.

The videos and photographs can be used in a myriad of ways to promote your golf course. Examples include using them on your website; updating your brochures and other printed marketing material; using them in email marketing campaigns; posting them on social media; and having them printed onto canvas to hang around your clubhouse.

Likewise, golf club flyover videos, which allow golfers to visualise themselves playing the game at your location, can be used as part of your cross-channel marketing efforts to drive user engagement and showcase your course in the best way possible.

Show off the quality of your course, from the differences in hole designs to the variation of obstacles and hazards. Wow viewers with the beauty of the course and its surroundings, then calm them with a high-quality look into your hospitality facilities.

Producing visual marketing materials for golf courses is AirPixa’s speciality. Its experience with venues such as Thorndon Park, Dunham Forest, Wensum Valley and Boyce Hill golf clubs allows it to tailor video productions to best suit the needs of each individual club.

AirPixa’s cameras and aircrafts provide the flexibility to produce crystal clear photographs and videos of your golf course.

www.AirPixa.co.uk

To view the golf course flyovers AirPixa has made for golf clubs on YouTube, visit https://goo.gl/AZbBhF