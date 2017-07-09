Boost your golf club’s reputation with coffee

As research reveals the power of coffee to make an unforgettable impression, Heike Wiesner, Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Professional, reveals why golf clubs should change their view on the coffee they offer

Coffee plays a significant role in all walks of life and working culture, providing consumers with those all-important moments of relaxation and indulgence. It is therefore critical that businesses examine how their coffee offer can be one of the subtle nuances that puts them ahead of the competition.

The call to enhance the services on offer in golf clubs follows new research, commissioned by Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Professional, which reveals that one in two consumers is more likely to view an establishment favourably if served high-quality coffee in the lobby or clubhouse lounge. The survey, of 1,000 consumers, revealed that men are twice as likely to take their business elsewhere if left unsatisfied with the coffee on offer, while millennials are six times more likely to take a negative view of your business.

JDE’s Promesso offers businesses the perfect, award-winning coffee solution. It features an innovative design, unprecedented coffee personalisation and the perfect combination of functionality and quality. No training is needed and it’s easy to maintain, requiring no more than seven minutes per week, which equates to 13 per cent of the time needed to service fully automatic espresso machines.

It offers consumers fresh-bean quality coffee, tailored to their personal taste. For example, Promesso enables users to customise every element of their favourite hot beverage by adjusting the strength, volume and even coffee to milk ratio. For those VIP members or staff, favourite beverages can even be saved to a personal profile, making it easy to access personalised drinks at the click of a button.

It allows golf clubs to surprise their customers with a high-quality hot beverage experience that offers the quality to impress and consistency to deliver a perfect coffee, in every cup. With eight varieties of premium hot beverages on offer – why should you or your customers have to compromise? TGB

To reinvigorate your business and take a fresh look at your coffee offer, visit www.promesso.co.uk for more information.