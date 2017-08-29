Bernard Gallacher’s daughter marries Russell Brand

Bernard Gallacher, who had 10 wins on the European Tour, has captained the Ryder Cup team three times, including the successful 1995 side.

Brand and Laura Gallacher have been in a relationship for some time, having first met in 2006, and have a daughter together.

The daughter of the former European Ryder Cup captain, Bernard Gallacher, Laura, has married the comedian and activist Russell Brand.

More recently he has been involved in a campaign that has enabled golf clubs to acquire life-saving defibrillators, after he suffered a near fatal heart attack at an Aberdeen golf club in 2013. At least one person has said they owe their life to Bernard Gallacher because they had a heart attack on the course and would have died if it wasn’t for the defibrillator which he helped the club purchase.

Brand, who currently hosts a Sunday morning radio show on Radio X, has talked in the past of the fondness he has for Bernard, and it is thought the feeling is mutual.

Bernard Gallacher last year said he was “very happy” when the story emerged that Laura was pregnant with Brand’s child.

The low-key ceremony took place at Remenham Church near the couple’s home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire and attendees included Noel Gallagher, David Baddiel, Matthew Morgan, the poet Mr Gee, Brand’s daughter Mabel and Laura’s sister Kirsty, as well as Bernard.

Previously speaking of fatherhood, Brand said: “It’s the most wonderful thing. To have something outside of yourself that’s more important than you.