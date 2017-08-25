BGIA calls for UK-wide adoption of strategy to tackle slow play

The powerful British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) has called on every golf association in the UK to adopt The R&A’s programme ‘Ready Golf’, in a bid to tackle slow play.

Ready Golf is a series of guidelines designed for golfers that, if followed, should mean that their rounds of golf would be quicker. For example, it recommends that golfers play when they are ready to do so rather than strictly adhere to the requirement that the farthest player from the hole plays first.

The length of time it takes to play an 18-hole round of golf, especially when it is more than four hours, has been blamed on the fall in participation in the game in recent years.

“One of the BGIA’s aims is to support and champion growth and participation in golf,” said BGIA chair Philip Morley. “We, therefore, actively encourage the implementation of all solutions that address the issue of slow play, which hampers the enjoyment of golfers.

“We urge other associations to promote the idea that Ready Golf is just common sense; players should take a moment to evaluate, one practice swing and execute without delay when it’s their turn.”

BGIA executive board member and managing partner of Lynx Golf, Stephanie Zinser, added: “I’m in favour of anything that promotes faster play. If we are trying to encourage people to play golf, we need to dispel the time poverty argument and, therefore, this is something that should be advocated on as wide a basis as possible.”

Motocaddy’s Neil Parker, also a member of the BGIA executive board, echoed Zinser’s comments. “In my opinion all the UK golf associations should be actively encouraging the adoption of Ready Golf,” he said. “If the average round time could be reduced by even just 15 minutes, it would not only make it easier to attract new golfers to the game, it would also increase enjoyment for existing golfers, encouraging them to play more regularly. It will also help to increase capacity on busier courses.”

“We support solutions that address the issue of slow play and Ready Golf is an effective means of reducing the time it takes to complete a round,” said the R&A’s executive director of golf development, Duncan Weir. “Our research has shown that golfers would enjoy the sport more if it took less time to play.”

Adopting Ready Golf, Ballyliffin Golf Club in Ireland, for example, has a list of general rules that are advertised to golfers. These are:

Keep up with the group in front.

If the group in front is on the fairway, your group should be on the tee.

Be ready to hit when the group in front moves to the next shot.

Whoever is ready plays when safe to do so, there are no honours.

Keep your pre-shot routine short – aim to play in 20 seconds.

If you are falling behind the group in front, let the group behind through.

There are also rules for the tees, fairways and greens.

On the tee:

No honours – hit when ready, and when it is safe to do so.

Shorter hitters should hit first if longer hitters are waiting.

Watch other players’ shots to avoid looking for balls.

Carry an extra ball in case you need a provisional.

On the fairway:

No honours – hit when ready, and when it is safe to do so.

Go directly to your ball and get ready to play – don’t wait until others have played.

Play then search. All players should hit, then assist in search.

On the green: