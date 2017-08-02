Golf event raises highest amount ever for diabetes charity

An event to support type 1 diabetes research has raised nearly £160,000 – thought to be the highest ever raised for charity from a golf event.

The day, at Stoke Park Country Club in Buckinghamshire, eclipsed the £140,000 raised last year at the same golf club for the same charity, JDRF. This means the club has helped raise a staggering £300,000 for the charity in the last year.

It’s also higher than the £116,000 that was put together at Wentworth last year, in a charity golf day led by Gary Player, but is less than the £1 million Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey hopes to raise this autumn for those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

This event, a pro am tournament, saw amateurs join pros for a day on the course, followed by a drinks reception.

Guests then enjoyed a dinner hosted by retired English rugby union player David Duckham with a special guest in Welsh rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards. The evening finished with comedian Simon Evans entertaining the guests.

Each team of three golfers were joined by a PGA professional for the 18-hole better ball Stableford competition.

“Type 1 diabetes affects 400,000 people in the UK, 29,000 of whom are children. The condition develops when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas,” said a spokesman for JDRF.

“JDRF supports families and individuals affected by type 1 diabetes and funds leading research to cure, treat and prevent the condition.

“Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than £1 billion since our inception. We collaborate with the most talented minds to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with type 1 diabetes. Our staff and volunteers around the globe are dedicated to campaigning for our vision of a world without type 1 diabetes.

“ Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition which cannot be prevented, and is not linked to lifestyle. People with type 1 diabetes rely on multiple insulin injections or pump infusions every day just to stay alive, until we find the cure. It normally strikes children and stays with them for the rest of their lives. A child diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of five faces up to 19,000 injections and 50,000 finger prick blood tests by the time they are 18.

“Last year’s JDRF pro am at Stoke Park raised £142,000. This year almost £160,000 was raised to help JDRF support vital research to cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes.”