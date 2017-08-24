Sponsored feature: cloud-based software golf clubs

As the pace of software innovation is changing more rapidly than ever, the need to guide and support golf club customers through all the changes is reinforced, argues Open Solutions’ founder Phil Griffin

Online ‘cloud’ based software – a simple concept that puts the software you use on a server outside of the club’s premises and delivers its operational capabilities via the internet. ‘OSi Cloud’ takes advantage of the main benefit, that is offering automatic software updates, guaranteeing that users of Open Solutions’ EPoS and back office software always use the latest version. This is far more efficient compared to updates via phone or remote access.

However, due to the parallel increase in hacking and the need for data protection, Open Solutions’ policy for responsible use of the cloud means only non-sensitive data is transferred over the internet, so sensitive personal data like members’ accounts is handled via a club-based server. This ensures a ‘best of both worlds’ approach for golf club managers, and typifies the way Open Solutions supports customers.

Mobile technology

The game changer for developers, the near universal take-up of smartphones has put the demand for information squarely in the members’ hands for the club to deliver. As Griffin says: “Clubs should be following user behaviour, and that means websites full of imagery are what your visitors want and go to, but club apps are full of the kind of personal data your members want and increasingly expect to see.”

Open Solutions offers a fully integrated package using third party mobile applications, enabling members to view their account balances and mini statements on their mobile phones. By keeping things simple, these features can be used by as many third party apps as possible.

On a similarly mobile front, a growing number of clubs use Open Solutions’ tablets to take food orders at tables. Linked wirelessly to our GPoS tills, this is literally mobile or wireless and far more efficient, transmitting orders directly to the kitchen and enhancing the level of service at the table.

Support: the critical factor in developer / club relationships…

Specialisation in different software systems and technologies, for example EPoS, online tee time booking, administration, accounts, mobile, means you need expert support in each.

Open Solutions’ real-time integration with leading developers like HandicapMaster, Croft and My Tee Time has proved the value of a collective solution to technology. Using integrated products from software vendors who specialise in their individual fields, means not having to sacrifice on product quality or service and support. With the latter, this means dedicated assistance from experts in their field, and a reduction in call resolution times.

As Griffin reflects: “We see how attractive one stop shop solutions can appear to be, but how quickly these seem to deliver dissatisfaction. As developers, we believe our role is not merely the latest fad, but wise guidance and effective support at a time when rapid technological change is making ever greater demands of golf clubs.”

By Charles De Haan. For more information, tel 0800 107 5285, visit www.opensolutionsinternational.com or email support@gpos-uk.com