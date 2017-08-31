Will these four counties experience a rise in junior golfers?

Four English counties have been selected to work on a project over the next two years to get more juniors involved in golf.

The work will involve an improved marketing programme to reach out to youngsters after research reveals that club membership in England for youngsters is currently in decline – from an already low level.

Cheshire, Durham, Lincolnshire and Somerset are joining the England Golf pilot project, which aims to get more under 18s playing and joining clubs.

Each of the four counties will have a bespoke plan that recognises their particular challenges and targets, including the need to involve and train volunteers. They’ll be supported by England Golf’s young people manager, Lee Dolby, and the England Golf network of club support offers and regional managers.

This will include offering access to research, workshops and educational resources and help especially with marketing to a younger audience.

According to the most recent England Golf club questionnaire, there has been a decline in junior membership recently. On average, each club lost three boy members between 2014 and 2016 and altogether juniors account for just seven per cent of club members.

Lee Dolby commented: “It’s vital that we address the challenges facing junior golf. These four counties have enormous commitment and enthusiasm for developing junior golf and involving more young people.

“I am very much looking forward to working with them over the next couple of years to see how much of an impact we can have and how we can inspire a love of golf to last a lifetime.

“By working closely with counties, rather than individual clubs, we can look at wider solutions which, eventually, we can share across the country.”

