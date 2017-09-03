£3.5m Roxburghe back on the market after sale falls through

Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course in the Scottish Borders is back on the market after its sale to a leisure group fell through.

In July we reported that Bespoke Hotels, the largest independent hotel group in the UK and owner of Carnoustie Golf Hotel, bought the Scottish club and was about to make managerial changes to it and invest in lodges.

However, it has now emerged that the sale fell through. A statement from the agent marketing the property, Savills, says: ‘The hotel and golf course have been brought to the open market after a private sale did not proceed due to the unexpected failure to commit by a purchasing investor.’

The golf club is now looking for offers in excess of £3.25 million.

Set in 292 acres, the B-Listed mansion was converted into a prestigious 22-bedroom hotel by current owner, Duke of Roxburghe, in 1982.

A keen golfer himself, the duke appointed renowned golf course architect Dave Thomas to design the 7,111-yard championship golf course, which ranks among the top ten parkland courses in Scotland. It has hosted the Scottish Seniors Open and pro-celebrity charity matches featuring, among other high-profile names, Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie and Sergio Garcia, who holds the course record of 66. The European Tour Qualifying School event returns to the Roxburghe in September 2017.

The Duke of Roxburghe said: “It has given me enormous pride and satisfaction to see it develop successfully over the years, but it became clear that a new investor needed to come aboard for the Roxburghe to move to the next level and become a world class destination.”

Steven Fyfe, an associate in Savills’ hotels agency team said: “Scotland’s hotels sector continues to see strong buyer demand, with investment volumes in the first half of 2017 reaching £118 million: this matches the total turnover for the whole of 2016. With such a strong backdrop in terms of investment, a rare opportunity such as Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course will appeal to both domestic and international buyers.”