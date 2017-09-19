Golf club members and staff offered 50% off wine show

Every reader of The Golf Business can attend The City Wine Show in London for 50% off the ticket price.

The City Wine Show is a new event held near St Paul’s Cathedral on September 22 and 23 where attendees can try a range of wines, learn about trends in the industry and attend masterclasses.

The golf industry has seen a surge of interest in wine in recent months as many clubs have discovered an improved wine offering is leading to both increased profits in the bar and restaurant, and ways that facilities can entice non-traditional golfing profiles such as women-only groups to their clubhouses.

This August The Golf Business profiled the entrepreneur Penny Streeter OBE, who has converted half of one of the two courses at Mannings Heath Golf Club into a vineyard, and the Benguela Collection, which the club offers tastings for, will be available for tasting at The City Wine Show. The same month PGA Catalunya Resort announced it is also opening a vineyard on its grounds.

Wine enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to discover and buy fine wines from merchants and producers from across the globe, whilst expert wine advisors will be on hand throughout the show to offer help and advice.

Currently, early-bird tickets are £17.50 for Friday, September 22 (this will rise to £35 when all tickets from this category are purchased) and £35 for Saturday, September 23, or £50 for the two days.

However, The Golf Business readers can attend for just £8.75 for the Friday (or £17.50 after the early-bird deal), £17.50 for the Saturday or £25 for the two days.

The website thecitywineshow.com has all the details about the show, but golf club managers, members and staff can get their discounted tickets by typing in the discount code TGB50 when purchasing their tickets.

A spokesman for the show said: “After two successful years in Chelsea, we’re proud to launch The City Wine Show, a wine fair designed to encourage consumers to explore the world of wine in a relaxed environment.

“Situated in the Stationer’s Hall in the heart of London, the wine fair will showcase the very best companies involved in wine, be they merchants or producers.

“A discovery zone manned by experts will highlight the award-winning wines from our successful Global Masters competitions. Masters of Wine will be there to guide the public, showing them a variety of wine from the classic to the obscure.

“A series of educational masterclasses will take place throughout the show, many of which will be free of charge. There will also be opportunities to take part in prestige masterclasses to learn how to pair the finest food and wine.

“Whether you’re the food and beverage manager of a golf club looking to offer an improved wine experience to your customers, or just someone involved in golf who loves wine, The Golf Business readers will find this a perfect environment for you to enjoy a weekend of learning and wine this September.”