Golf course set to have its own helipad

An Essex golf club is set to become an even more pivotal member of its local community because it will be the location for the local air ambulance’s landing base.

Some wealthy golf clubs around the world have helipads for opulent golfers to drop in and play the course, but very few offer the facility so that local people’s lives could be saved.

Currently the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance uses land at South Essex College as its base but this will end shortly because the campus is relocating to Basildon town centre.

Therefore the new helipad will be located on unused land at Basildon Golf Course.

Kerry Smith, a local councillor who represents the Independence from the EU party councillor, said: “The owner of Basildon Golf Course, Colin Jenkins, has very graciously allocated some of their land on the site for the proposed helipad. The golf course is very close to the hospital and it will help with the emergency services because there’s always heavy traffic on the road. I want to thank Colin for his generosity.”

Adele Brown, chair of Basildon Council’s planning committee, added: “The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance advised that Basildon Hospital is the second busiest hospital they currently serve as it contains the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre, so the loss of a landing area could have resulted in patients not receiving the care they need at the earliest opportunity.

“The current helipad at the college is used about twice a week, but it is hoped having a base closer to the hospital will result in greater use.”

The application was granted approval on the condition that permission is limited to a period of five years. This will allow sufficient time for a location for a permanent helipad to be found.

Essex newspaper The Echo reports that Colin Jenkins said he felt very proud to offer part of the golf course to assist the community to have better access to hospital services.

He said: “We made the land available for council, and for Basildon Hospital to do its magnificent service. We are proud of it.

“The golf course is conveniently located so it will make services easier for the hospital and the air ambulance.”