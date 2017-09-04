How fast could you complete a 500-yard golf hole?

Five teams of golfers have failed in their bid to become the world record holder for the fastest golf hole ever played.

A relay team of Raphael Jacquelin, Alex Levy, Gregory Havret and Romain Wattel set the current world record of an astonishing 34.87 seconds to complete a 500-yard hole on the European Tour in April 2016.

The teams at Worsley Park Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Manchester unofficially challenged the time, but ultimately each team came nowhere near the time set last year. A spokesman said the pace would be increased if the hole is birdied, and if players are already positioned next to where each shot lands.

Each team was made up of four of the club’s golfers and staff. The only rules are that the hole must be 500 yards or longer with players taking shots as a relay. Player one tees off and player two hits it next, with players three and four up at the green. If four shots aren’t enough then the order starts again.

The teams chose the 18th hole at Worsley Park, but the fastest time was one minute and 40 seconds, set by the ladies’ captain and her team: Allan Rudman, Jean Kelly, Sue Rudman and Russ Lees.

Darren Mercer, director of golf, leisure and rooms said: “Every team gave it their best shot, with the winning team posting a respectable time.

“To really challenge the world record our teams needed to birdie the hole, and although they came close, the extra time for the buggy to make its way down the fairway meant that valuable seconds were lost.

“I think with more practice, we should be able to easily half that time, however we have set the bar now for other teams and clubs to take on the challenge to take the title of fastest four ball in the north west.”