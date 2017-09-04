How to offer your members shopping discounts

A shopping benefits provider has tailored a package to golf clubs to offer their members and staff huge discounts on services like eye tests and gym membership. Tania Longmire reports

Remus Rewards, located in Ipswich, Suffolk is a provider of discount shopping, personal benefits and rewards’ solutions – and it is providing golf club members a range of benefits including free eye tests and discounts at cinemas and gyms.

It is the market leader in providing these services, which have a strong focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty, to the contractor industry.

Now it has tailored a solution that can assist golf clubs looking to increase engagement and help build loyalty within the membership.

By teaming up with the rewards’ scheme provider, golf clubs will be able to offer their members a range of benefits that will save them money.

“Significant savings can be made, for example on seasonal purchases at B&Q,” said a Remus spokesman.

“Since Remus Rewards’ discounts are in addition to any shop or store discounts, if a new kitchen is planned, then a visit to Wickes on a 15 per cent off weekend is a must. Taking the family to the cinema with our 40 per cent discount will result in large savings. Savings can be made on all aspects of their day-to-day lives. With our online discounts and in-store reloadable retail cards this potentially can save club employees and members around £1,200 per year.

“We also have a wellbeing page which offers a free eye test and discounted health cash plans and much more. Included in the rewards’ scheme is discounted gym membership with over 3,000 gyms. Given that the rewards’ scheme touches every part of our daily lives, from shopping to entertainment to health and wellbeing there is compelling evidence that this will build loyalty within the club.”

The provider offers a fully white-labelled service, which means your members will only see your name and logo, not Remus Rewards. It also works closely with its clients to maximise participation, and offers account managers who provide onsite training and launch packs. The golf club’s staff have free access to the scheme as an extra perk – after all they will be ambassadors of this scheme.

“With rising costs and ageing members, clubs face a problem of diminishing golfing numbers,” added the spokesman. “These issues then put pressure on clubs to raise their fees to cover costs. The result is that for many clubs it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract new members who are faced with paying ever increasing fees and subscriptions.

“With Remus Rewards’ proven reward platform, club members will be able to save money on their weekly shopping.

“We currently have 55,000 users across the UK with access to our loyalty platform and we are working with a number of golf clubs that are looking to build this scheme into next season’s membership.

“Please contact our sales team for a quotation and further information.”

Remus Rewards, Felaw Maltings, 44 Felaw Street, Ipswich IP2 8SJ

Tel: 0845 838 2014

Email: sales@remusrewards.com

Web: www.remusrewards.com/golf