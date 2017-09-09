Sponsored feature: Acumen Highspeed leading the way with legislative compliance

Sustainability and cost effective compliance with current legislation has always been the driving force for Highspeed Group, particularly with regards to machinery washpads and their ClearWater washpad water recycling system. Now, since the acquisition of Highspeed Group by Acumen Waste Services in March 2017, there is extra impetus with development of Highspeed’s products and an expansion of services:

Washwater. Washing hydrocarbons (oil, grease, diesel, petrol, etc.) into the groundwater is illegal and the Environment Agency (EA – in England and Wales) and SEPA in Scotland are responsible for compliance. A ClearWater washpad water recycling system, WTL approved enabling tax savings under the ECA scheme, is the answer and meets legislative requirements.

Oil storage. If you haven’t already complied, a totally integrated and fully compliant fuel station is the answer. Acumen Highspeed offers a competitively priced range on the BundedTanks.com website along with other storage / safe transport of fuel solutions.

Waste Management. Acumen Highspeed operates its own expanded fleet of vehicles and with fully licenced waste transfer stations, offers the ‘Waste Away’ packages. The services offered provide dedicated containers for the waste generally produced and include: waste oil, chemical packaging, oil filters, aerosols and workshop waste along with the necessary consignment notes and essential full audit trails.

Protective clothing. A full range of protective workwear is available from Acumen Highspeed alongside regular workwear and with a full embroidery service!

Be it washpad water recycling, fuel, oil or water tanks, waste management, PPE and more, Acumen Highspeed is your ‘One Stop Shop’ for legislative compliance.

Tel: 0845 600 3572 / Web: www.highspeed.co.uk