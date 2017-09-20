Sponsored feature: Generating income from outdoor furniture

AEL Outdoor Solutions is the UK’s leading provider of outdoor furniture and solutions for golf club patios, terraces and garden areas.

Golf clubs of any size can choose from a wide selection of tables, chairs, umbrellas, awnings, screens, planters, decking and accessories. Providing members and guests with a relaxing area for drinking, dining and socialising is crucial to maximising trading revenue from outdoor spaces.

A variety of classic and modern designs are available, with synthetic rattan tables and chairs being a popular choice for many. This style, while oozing class and tradition, also has a practical modern twist using a wood-look tabletop made from recycled materials. Better still, this type of furniture is maintenance free and can be used outdoors all year round, whatever the weather.

When day turns to night and summer turns to autumn and winter, adding heat and light is a vitally important way to keep patrons comfortable and warm while eating and drinking, as well as creating an inviting, warm ambience. AEL can supply a variety of options from free standing mobile gas patio heaters to wall-mounted electric infrared heaters that can also be subtly integrated into our shade and shelter solutions, whether a Glatz umbrella, awning structure or motorised pergola.

Tel: 0118 923 0300

Email: sales@aelsolutions.com

Website: aelsolutions.com