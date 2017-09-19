Volunteering to help golfers is good for you

A new study on physical, social and mental health has found that people who volunteer to help the golf industry can experience the sort of benefits expected from therapy and medication.

Volunteers who help golfers typically spend significant time walking in the countryside, plus they can feel part of a community and a sense of achievement.

Volunteering can include helping people with disabilities who have never hit a golf ball before, refereeing matches between professional golfers and captaining a golf club.

The report, commissioned by England Golf and the Professional Golfers’ Association, found that the average volunteer gives up 88 hours to help every year, and this is responsible for £359.18 million out of the £1,800.06 million rewards created by golf in the UK.

Nick Pink, chief executive of England Golf, said: “We have had a strategy in place for a few years directly addressing the needs and requirements of volunteers and this report highlights not only that our policies are working but if anything, the work they do needs to be further recognised. Whilst people are increasingly aware of the benefits of regular sports participation, this study demonstrates that volunteering can be just as important in terms of social value.

“From spending more time outside in beautiful countryside to being part of a team, this latest research showcases how the feel-good factor of investing your spare time in something you love can also bring wellbeing to your larger community. It really is a win-win situation.”

Golf volunteering can take many forms in both the recreational and professional game. Recreationally, volunteers undertake a wide range of roles at club, county, regional and national levels. These can range from being club captain to event organiser, squad manager, referee, junior organiser, fund-raisers and administrators, to name just a few.

For the professional game, it is the volunteers that make the international tours and championships the success they are both in terms of the experiences of players and fans but also the fundraising and charitable donations as a result.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of the PGA, said: “Volunteers are vital in safeguarding a healthy future for the sport. The PGA has long recognised the many roles volunteers carry out and the hours of time they give and it is encouraging they too receive personal reward from their involvement. PGA Professionals provide important support and enjoy a close working relationship with volunteers at many levels. This mutually beneficial relationship will only grow stronger as we all work together to promote the game and its development.”