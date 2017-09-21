Watch this amazing video of a golfer completing a par 5 hole

A physical education teacher has broken the world record for how quickly an individual has completed a par five hole that’s more than 500 yards long.

Steve Jeffs, who is also an ambassador for British Speedgolf, attempted the feat in August at Tiverton Golf Club in Devon.

The below video, which has been professionally put together by content producer HUTC, shows the achievement in just over one minute.

Jeffs broke the world record with a time of one minute and 50 seconds.