BTME has sold out

The BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) in January 2018 has completely sold out, its organiser has revealed.

This has been achieved with still 100 days to go to Europe’s largest turf management exhibition.

Within two months of BTME 2017 in January, more than 65 per cent of exhibitors booked their spot to return, and with three months still to go until the event returns in January, every available space within the Harrogate Convention Centre has been booked up.

A waiting list has also been set up to register interest from any companies who have not secured a space.

Over 140 exhibitors have signed up for BTME 2018, which will take place on January 23 to 25, 2018. The event will feature the biggest names in the turf management industry.

BIGGA business development manager Jill Rodham said: “Following the incredible success of BTME 2017, we have been delighted that so many companies signed up to return to the next exhibition.

“BTME continues to grow year on year and we’re delighted to welcome so many new faces, who will be making their BTME debut in 2018.

“Each year we’re thrilled at how the turf industry makes the pilgrimage to Harrogate to rekindle old friendships, build new relationships, and showcase the latest innovations and developments for the benefit of BIGGA members.”

More than 4,500 attendees are expected through the doors of the Harrogate Convention Centre. Coupled with the Continue to Learn education programme, which features more than 250 hours of greenkeeper education, and the Golf Business & Industry Convention (GolfBIC), BTME 2018 is set to be one of the busiest ever.

You can get the latest information about the exhibition by heading to the BTME website and by following us on Twitter at @BTME_Harrogate.

Continue to Learn at BTME 2018 will take place at the Harrogate Convention Centre and The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, from Sunday 21 to Wednesday 24 January 2018.

The Golf Business and Industry Convention (GolfBIC) will coincide with BTME and is being held in conjunction with the UKGCOA and OGRO. The one-day convention takes place on Wednesday 24 January and is aimed at golf course owners and operators and features sessions on Leadership and Management Challenges, the Power of Social Media to Drive Business to Your Golf Club and the Impact of Understanding your Market.

Tickets for BTME, Continue to Learn and GolfBIC can be booked online with links available on every BTME event page on the BTME and BIGGA websites.

Visit http://btme.org.uk/education/seminars/ for more information.