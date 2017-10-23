Club uses scaffolding as a tee for construction industry competition

A Kent golf club has shown creativity for a competition involving workers from the construction industry with, for example, hard hats used as tee markers.

European Tour Destination London Golf Club used 36 black LGC hard hats as tee markers, while the first tee boards, pin flags and golf balls were all branded with LGC Construction Cup logos.

The event even included a scaffold-built long drive tee on the 15th hole.

This was all part of a day in which teams from different sectors of the industry took part in the ‘Construction Cup’, which included a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge on the third hole.

Truly embracing the theme of the event, participants enjoyed a full English breakfast upon arrival, as well as a themed three-course meal and prize giving after their round.

The victorious team on the day were ODI UK (Carl Hamilton, Tarik Ademavic, Jack Winzar and Jamie Hillier), which won the main prize of one night’s stay with breakfast and one round of golf with tournament sponsor Montei Rei Golf & Country Club in Portugal.

Stephen Follett, chief executive, said: “This was a fun and innovative event which really showcased our willingness to think outside the box here at London Golf Club.

“We were glad that everyone enjoyed their day and that the weather was kind to us. If the rain was hammering down it would have put a real spanner in the works!”