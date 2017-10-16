Golf ball catch systems company profile: Pro-Fit Net Installations

Pro-Fit Net Installations is one of the most experienced installers of ball catch systems in the UK with the key staff having over 25 years of personal experience each.

The company specialises in the design, supply and installation of ball catch systems from golf practice bays to driving range fences as well as systems for other sports.

Its biggest projects have been ball catch fences. 200m of 15m high netting is one of the largest it has completed recently. The nets were installed to protect a new housing development built alongside a fairway. It has also built fences to enclose driving ranges 250m long x 80m wide x up to 15m high.

It has designed and built indoor practice facilities with the nets movable on tracks. Other systems have included projection quality strike nets so that the most up to date computer aided teaching techniques can be employed. Each system is designed to fit the space available and to meet the requirements of the customer.

It can supply and install outdoor practice facilities from single bays to multiple bay dividers for driving ranges

If you have a project in mind or need a feasibility study to build into your budgets, then please contact Mark Cowling.

Email: mark.cowling2@btopenworld.com

Tel: 01308 488939