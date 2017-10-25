Golf club manager joins growing bunker specialist

A master greenkeeper who is also the manager of a golf club has joined a synthetic golf bunker specialist that is expanding rapidly.

Huw Morgan MG, manager of Pennard Golf Club in Wales, who was this summer profiled in The Golf Business because of his unique dual role, has joined EcoBunker as its technical manager.

EcoBunker renovates golf course bunkers with synthetic materials, meaning they typically look and perform better while the time and cost spent maintaining them is reduced, and it has experienced strong demand in recent months.

“Demand for our products and services has grown very rapidly both in the UK and abroad,” commented Richard Allen, CEO of EcoBunker. “Huw is a leading figure in the industry and his presence will ensure we maintain our high quality of service as the company grows and diversifies.”

Huw had been a greenkeeper and club manager at several golf clubs including Southerndown, Wildernesse and Ashburnham over 32 years and is one of the few greenkeepers in the world to have achieved the coveted ‘Master Greenkeeper’ accreditation. He also introduced EcoBunker to Pennard, where the concept has been well received by greens’ staff and members.

“I felt the time was right for a career change, and having got to know Richard and his team very well for the past four years, when I heard about the vacancy at EcoBunker I knew it would be a great opportunity,” said Huw.

Huw’s role will be primarily client facing, offering technical advice, assessing new developments, presenting at seminars and helping golf clubs make the best-informed decisions on their next bunker projects.

“He is passionate about sustainable, low maintenance golf course construction work without compromising aesthetic value: a perfect fit for the EcoBunker philosophy,” added Richard.