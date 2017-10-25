Golf IT firm Open Solutions acquired in major deal

Major clubhouse technology supplier to the golf industry, Open Solutions, has been acquired by Simon Kimble, the investor who took over MH Systems three years ago.

A spokesman has said the company will continue to be called Open Solutions, but it will be enhanced significantly: It will be expanded to look after about 250 customers and it will be given the resources to develop new opportunities in mobile-ready clubhouse technology.

The new Open Solutions management team will be CEO Ed Beale and group operations director Tony Jones, while former owner Phil Griffin will drive the development side of the business with Mark Hesketh. “The support resources will be strengthened and continue to provide widely admired levels of service to customers,” added the spokesman.

“Both companies [MH Systems and Open Solutions] specialise in clubhouse technology, cashless payment solutions and systems integration, primarily for golf clubs,” said Ed Beale.

“We all agreed the two companies would be much stronger together, and better placed to give a lot more customers the mobile-ready software-based solutions they’re telling us they want.”

He continued: “We also share the same philosophy about open platforms that fully integrate with other leading developers and providers such as First Sports International, HandicapMaster, ClubView, ACT access control, Croft, Bedford Beck and ProAgenda.com. This acquisition immediately creates a financially even stronger company that not only offers everything club managers need, but software which is robust, mobile ready and expertly supported.”

Phil Griffin commented: “Club members are increasingly reliant on their smartphones for everyday activities, so clubs need to be mobile ready. The class leading members’ app developed by MHS Group will give our customers what they need, and we intend it will be ready for them in early 2018.”

He continued: “While software needs continuous development, we also understand that a high standard of support and service is as highly valued by golf club managers as the technology, so strengthening our support resources will ensure that as we grow, we continue to deliver high standards of service.”

Beale summarised: “The name Open Solutions encapsulates exactly what we offer, and enjoys an excellent reputation in the golf club marketplace. Developing new software solutions and supporting them to the best of our ability is an expensive business. The financial strength of the new company will provide both the reassurance club managers expect of us as a business and the resources we need to stay ahead of what is becoming a fast moving game.”

Open Solutions will be at Stand 12 for the GCMA’s National Conference from November 12 to 14 at Mercedes-Benz World, Weybridge. For more information about Open Solutions, please call 0800 107 5285 or send an email to info@opensolint.com