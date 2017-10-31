Here’s the top 3 things I learnt about the industry in October

Just because a golf club is closing down, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end for it

Sapey Golf Club in Worcestershire announced it was closing down this summer, only for a holiday home operator to rescue it at the eleventh hour.

Now the venue is set to have a swimming pool, gym, simulator and lodges, as it seemingly moves from strength to strength.

Kyngs Golf and Country Club in Leicestershire went even further – and actually closed down in 2016.

However, a planning application has been submitted that could see the facility open as a major new golf destination in 2018.

Shot clocks could become a common feature at golf clubs

The leading professionals are just as concerned about slow play on the course as golf club managers, and Lee Westwood is leading the calls of support for shot clocks to be introduced.

At the Austrian Open next year players will be docked a penalty stroke if they take more than 40 seconds for each shot after they have received the equivalent of a yellow card.

Could shot clocks be coming to a club near you?

Golf club members do not like to pay more for their annual subscriptions

In one of the biggest stories of 2017, Scottish Golf has called for the affiliation fees club members pay to be increased from £11.25 to £24, which would bridge a funding gap and lead to significant and much-needed investment in the game in Scotland.

The response from golf clubs and their members has not been particularly positive however, and in October the CEO of Scottish Golf resigned just over a year after taking up the post.

The organisation has decided that its priority is now to find a successor and the vote on the above proposal has been pushed back from December to next March.