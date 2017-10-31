Here’s the top 3 things I learnt about the industry in October

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 31, 2017 07:03 Updated

Just because a golf club is closing down, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end for it

Sapey Golf Club in Worcestershire announced it was closing down this summer, only for a holiday home operator to rescue it at the eleventh hour.

Major changes for club that nearly closed down

Now the venue is set to have a swimming pool, gym, simulator and lodges, as it seemingly moves from strength to strength.

Kyngs Golf and Country Club in Leicestershire went even further – and actually closed down in 2016.

Closed-down golf club could re-open in 2018

However, a planning application has been submitted that could see the facility open as a major new golf destination in 2018.

Shot clocks could become a common feature at golf clubs

The leading professionals are just as concerned about slow play on the course as golf club managers, and Lee Westwood is leading the calls of support for shot clocks to be introduced.

Lee Westwood supports shot clocks to speed up slow play

At the Austrian Open next year players will be docked a penalty stroke if they take more than 40 seconds for each shot after they have received the equivalent of a yellow card.

Could shot clocks be coming to a club near you?

Golf club members do not like to pay more for their annual subscriptions

In one of the biggest stories of 2017, Scottish Golf has called for the affiliation fees club members pay to be increased from £11.25 to £24, which would bridge a funding gap and lead to significant and much-needed investment in the game in Scotland.

Scottish Golf delays affiliation fee vote by 3 months

The response from golf clubs and their members has not been particularly positive however, and in October the CEO of Scottish Golf resigned just over a year after taking up the post.

Blane Dodds resigns as CEO of Scottish Golf

The organisation has decided that its priority is now to find a successor and the vote on the above proposal has been pushed back from December to next March.

Scottish golf clubs urged to accept affiliation fee rise

 

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 31, 2017 07:03 Updated
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Jobs

Join Our Mailing List

* indicates required

Read the latest issues

Latest News

Twitter Timeline