Major changes for club that nearly closed down

A golf club that was saved from closure at the last minute this summer – having already announced it was shutting down – has said it now has big plans ahead.

Sapey Golf Club in Worcestershire notified its members in June that it was shutting down, but having survived it is now set to install a leisure complex with swimming pool and gym and a golf simulator, it is building lodges, and work to improve the course, including purchasing new buggies, plus the installation of a new IT and security system, has taken place.

The club stated on its website this June: ‘It is with great regret that we inform our visitors past and present that Sapey Golf Club will be closing its doors for the final time on Friday 11th August 2017 … We would like thank you all for your support over the past 27 years.’

However, a few days later the page was updated to read: ‘Positive changes at Sapey Golf Club – more information to follow in a few days!!’

It then transpired that Wyldecrest Parks, one of the largest park and holiday home operators in the UK, had bought the venue.

The company’s chairman and CEO, Alfie Best, immediately announced plans to inject half a million pounds into the site, which was put up for sale in 2016 for £1.25 million.

Since then new golf buggies have arrived and work to restore the many ponds and water features on the course have been completed.

Alfie Best said: “One of our first tasks was to put the infrastructure in place to run the club profitably.

“We have installed new IT and security systems, taken delivery of brand new golf buggies and made a start on building the three golf lodges that had previously had planning granted.

“Sapey is beautiful and I plan to make it the best club in the area.”

The 27-hole course has also undergone work to the irrigation system.

General manager and PGA professional Chris Knowles said: “There are exciting times ahead with a new swing simulator being installed this winter and a leisure complex with swimming pool and gym planned for the end of 2018. We are looking to attract more families to Sapey and secure the club’s future for its members and the local community.”