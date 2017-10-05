SALTEX is less than a month away

SALTEX 2017 has attracted some of the sector’s biggest names, ensuring that visitors can expect to see an impressive line-up of world-class innovation for use by greenkeepers when the event opens its doors at the NEC, Birmingham on 1 and 2 November.

John Deere, Toro, Ransomes Jacobsen and Kubota have all confirmed that they will be returning to the show for a third consecutive year to showcase their latest product innovations. With over 200 exhibitors signed up, they will be joined by companies such as Rigby Taylor, DLF Trifolium, Dennis and SISIS, Charterhouse Turf Machinery, Advanced Turf Technology and many more leading companies.

Featuring the broadest ever spectrum of exhibitors that plan to launch a multitude of new products, SALTEX 2017 is set to play host to the most technologically advanced equipment showcase in grounds management. Combined with the two-day Learning LIVE educational seminar programme, which will cover topics linked to every aspect of the industry, the show will offer innovation, education and networking opportunities at every turn.

Reesink Turfcare, the sole UK distributor of Toro products, enjoyed a successful SALTEX 2016.

“SALTEX 2016 was a very successful show for us. It certainly seems to be growing year-on-year in terms of visitors and exhibitors! We decided to sign up for SALTEX 2017 as we feel the show is attracting exactly the right potential customers for our goods and services,” said marketing manager Holly Jones.

Likewise, Adrian Langmead, groundcare business development manager for Kubota, said: “SALTEX continues to provide an excellent platform for both existing and potential Kubota customers to get close up to the machinery and talk to our experts about the right machine to suit their needs. We had a fantastic time at last year’s event and we look forward to the 2017 event to again meet with the industry’s leading groundcare individuals to discuss our products and after sales support which we offer as part of the complete Kubota experience.”

Learning LIVE

While the full Learning LIVE programme will not be revealed until just before the show, the Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) has released details of a number of seminars. The programme looks set to provide limitless opportunities and inspire and educate visitors from a wide range of sectors within the turfcare industry.

Now in its third year, SALTEX’s free-to-attend education programme has gone from strength to strength. Last year, Learning LIVE saw 53 unique seminars, 99 high-profile speakers and many key topical issues explored. For 2017, the programme will follow the same successful format developed over the past two years situated within four purpose-built seminar theatres on the show floor with state-of-the-art sound systems and screens.

For those visitors that are looking to progress their career, the ‘Career development’ seminar presented by Steve Chappell, head greenkeeper at the PGA Centenary Golf Course at The Gleneagles Hotel, should not be missed. Steve will be primarily focusing on how volunteering can significantly help improve job prospects.

“The thought process behind the session is to provide a little bit more of an understanding of how volunteering can help improve and embellish your CV,” says Steve. “It can help you stand out from the crowd and be more employable to a prospective employer.

“The seminar would be beneficial for younger people in the industry, and also maybe for those who feel they have become stuck in a rut. The message behind it all, is to use the opportunities that are out there to develop yourself because it can help you take that next step which will give you that career fulfilment you are looking for.”

Additionally, the seminar ‘Making your move’ will be beneficial in helping a visitor along their career path. Wayne Billing, head groundsman at Northampton Saints RFC; Stuart Kerrison, head groundsman at Essex CCC and Danny Beckley, head of estates and grounds at Harrow School, will all be on hand to reveal the secrets behind making it to the top within their respective fields.

For further inspiration, John Ledwidge will be documenting his rise from starting in an apprentice position through to being the current grounds manager at Leicester City FC in ‘From apprentice to grounds manager’. In a separate seminar John will also be joined by the rest of his grounds team in a session entitled ‘Building a team for success.’

By attending any of these seminars within the programme, SALTEX visitors have the opportunity to enhance their CV as IOG and Basis CPD points are available for all Learning LIVE sessions. Attendance at the seminars can be recorded by picking up a CPD form from the IOG Hub (Stand C180) and can contribute towards the minimum requirement of 35 hours in 12 months in order to qualify for the IOG’s Certificate of CPD Achievement.

After being motivated by the Learning LIVE seminars, visitors can visit SALTEX 2017’s new feature – the Job Clinic. Located on the IOG Hub, industry expert Frank Newberry will be hosting 15-minute one-to-one sessions covering CV writing to interview techniques. To book an appointment with Frank, visitors are advised to go to the IOG information desk on the IOG Hub as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

The full programme of SALTEX events will be regularly updated via www.iogsaltex.com.

Features:

Learning LIVE

An all-encompassing free-to-attend education programme offering grounds and open space practitioners across all disciplines, volunteer as well as professional, the chance to increase their CPD points.

Outdoor demonstrations

Providing an opportunity to see a number of products in action directly outside the SALTEX halls 6, 7 and 8.

The SALTEX College Cup

A national student-led sports-turf challenge sponsored by Ransomes.

Pathology & Soil Science LIVE

Allowing visitors to look in detail at the symptoms of some common turfgrass fungal disease problems.

The Young Groundsmen’s Conference

Sponsored by Rigby Taylor and Top Green – an ideal opportunity for young people looking to advance their career in the groundscare industry

Ask the Expert

Free pitchcare advice from the IOG’s team of regional pitch advisors based on the IOG Hub.

The IOG Industry Awards

The UK’s biggest celebration in groundsmanship held on the evening of the first day (1 November) at the National Motorcycle Museum.

Careers advice area

The chance to receive one-to-one advice from industry expert Frank Newberry on how to progress your career, write a compelling CV and perform well in an interview situation.

Visitor registration to SALTEX 2017 is free.

To confirm your attendance visit www.iogsaltex.com.

To view the full LEARNING LIVE programme visit www.iog-saltex.com/content/visiting/free-seminars.aspx

Follow SALTEX on Twitter @IOG_SALTEX and Facebook – www.facebook.com/IOGSALTEX