Scottish golf clubs urged to accept affiliation fee rise

The CEO of Scottish Golf has written an impassioned article calling for Scottish golf clubs to accept a proposal to increase affiliation fees.

The income, he said, would be pivotal for the Scottish golf industry for it to invest in ways to grow the game.

Currently, club members contribute £11.25 of their annual memberships towards the sports’ governing body, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

Dodds is proposing an increase of £12.75 to £24 to raise an additional £4m over the next four years.

As we reported recently, Scotland has seen the total number of members of its clubs fall below 200,000 in the last two years. Partly due to this, in recent years the amount invested in golf in Scotland from membership affiliation income, commercial revenue and sportscotland has fallen and it is thought that participation programmes now require greater investment.

Writing exclusively for The Golf Business, Dodds stated that golf in Scotland “requires to deliver a new direction to provide greater opportunity for investment and growth to support our clubs and players at all levels”.

“Our main objective is to invest in clubs, clubs’ members, and ‘Areas & Counties’ so that growth in participation and performance can be delivered via a healthy sustainable and growing base of clubs and facilities,” he wrote.

“As part of our new strategy, we want to capitalise on the significant scale and commercial value of our membership, club base and course appeal worldwide. Other golfing nations have also been able to capitalise on the growth of digital technologies that will enable the Scottish golf industry to work as one strong and united sport.”

The benefits of the increase to a proposed £24 affiliation fee will be significant to all members now and in the future, but in summary will enable Scottish Golf to:

Provide free personal liability insurance of up to £1m for all members

Provide an integrated national tee-booking system to all clubs by 2020

Invest in a new online Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system that will enhance the golfing experience and attract new commercial income via new sponsorship and partnership opportunities by 2019

Create a development fund for investment in clubs and facilities from 2018

Create a national greenkeeping fund and club buying group for all clubs to access cost-efficient resources and equipment from 2018

Scottish Golf will be able to clearly track multiple memberships via the new CRM, allowing the governing body to identify those members to ensure they pay the new affiliation fee only once per annum.

The CRM and national tee-booking system would enable Scottish Golf to generate additional revenue from nomadic golfers and international visitors, ensuring all participants contribute to growing the game in Scotland.

Junior memberships will remain free of an affiliation fee.

Furthermore, the proposed new fee will remain among the lowest of all golf bodies across Europe and, indeed, across all other sports governing bodies in the United Kingdom.

“For the equivalent of an additional £1 per month, every golfer in the country can help play a significant role in the rejuvenation of our game. This is an impassioned request for a small additional contribution per head to make a huge difference to the future of golf in Scotland that all can benefit from,” he said.

“The status quo is not an option. It would lead to a budget cut in the region of £400,000 for next year, the consequences of which would lead to significant cuts to development programmes and our overall investment in the game. At a time when we strive to increase participation in our sport and financial support to all our members, this would represent a major blow to our abilities to implement our future strategy.

“These proposals are about providing a springboard to sustainability. They would enable us to grow participation through greater accessibility, to support our clubs administratively and in terms of infrastructure, to increase coach development and to empower our Areas and Counties to be the beating heart of our game.

“The reality is we need to work in a more integrated manner with all of our members, to keep pace with technology to improve the experience for all golfers but especially future generations, and to make golf in Scotland more attractive to fresh investment.

“Our plans are to be voted on at our special general meeting on December 2 in Stirling. The first stage of delivering the benefits outlined is to vote ‘Yes’ for the changes to the national affiliation and constitution, thus significantly increasing the investment in golf in Scotland.”

More information on the Scottish Golf draft strategy can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/scotgolf

The full article can be seen in the October issue of The Golf Business.